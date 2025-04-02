Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo could be on his way out of the club in the summer transfer window, according to reports - with club boss Ruben Amorim not thought to be 'completely convinced' that the England international has the fitness levels needed to fit into his playing style and mantra over the course of the coming seasons.

Mainoo hasn't featured for Amorim since the start of February, owing to a muscle injury picked up after the FA Cup win over Leicester City - and although he's set to return to Old Trafford action soon, he could be witnessing his last few months as a United player if Amorim sees fit to sell him on for 'pure profit'.

Report: Amorim Could Sell Mainoo, Boss 'Isn't Convinced' on Fitness

The youngster has blossomed at United but may not be Amorim's cup of tea

The report from the i suggests that United are looking at an overhaul this summer, with the club being confident that they can sell Antony and Marcus Rashford for a combined £80million - and a further eight players could leave. Amorim needs funds to build the squad he wants at Old Trafford, wanting to conduct a rebuild - and Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to back the Portuguese gaffer in the transfer market.

Kobbie Mainoo's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 18 14th Key Passes Per Game 0.7 9th Tackles Per Game 2.1 =6th Interceptions Per Game 0.9 =8th Match rating 6.54 14th

However, that could see the exit door come Mainoo's way. The youngster is one of United's biggest financial assets, and cashing in on him remains a serious option in the riches of the Premier League summer transfer window.

Mainoo, who has been called 'unbelievable' by Roy Keane, is understood to be 'entertaining the idea' of seeking a move away from Old Trafford, and having yet to sign a new deal, that could see him exit the Red Devils to give Amorim vital funds to strengthen his ranks.

Furthermore, the Portuguese boss is not completely convinced that Mainoo has the fitness levels to succeed in his playing style - and as a result, the club would reluctantly sell him for a fee of around £70million, the i's sources have claimed.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kobbie Mainoo has 10 caps for England.

Chelsea are thought to be keen on the England international, who started the EURO 2024 final for the Three Lions last summer, whilst they could also look at a move for Red Devils teammate Alejandro Garnacho in a bid to improve their wide ranks over the summer.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 02-04-25.