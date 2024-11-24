Ruben Amorim’s reign of Manchester United is up and running. The Portuguese, formerly of Sporting CP and Braga, oversaw a 1-1 draw at Ipswich Town’s Portman Road on Sunday afternoon as fans got their first taste of life under the tactician.

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring within two minutes of Amorim’s first affair in charge before former Arsenal and Chelsea starlet Omari Hutchinson struck gold just before the interval - his strike ricocheting off Noussair Mazraoui’s head in the process.

Despite helping to get Amorim’s start to life in the rough and tumble of the Premier League off to a flyer, Wythenshawe-born Rashford struggled to provide anything of note for the remaining 66 minutes of play, leading to his second half substitution.

Related Manchester United's 2024/25 Squad Ranked Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro all feature as we rank Manchester United's players into six categories.

Nothing short of an indecisive figure in Old Trafford circles, the forward enjoyed a career-best return in 2022/23 by plundering 30 goals and nine assists in Erik ten Hag’s first season as helmsman, but struggled to pull up trees in the season that followed.

Inside Rashford’s Centre Forward Struggles vs Ipswich

Englishman’s goal was his only bright moment

Close

As alluded to, Rashford – who made a notable splash at youth level – has proven that he is capable of being his side’s go-to man at the top of the tree. He played there for large chunks of the 2022/23 season, when he made the art of goalscoring look easy.

Latching onto a teasing cross from Amad, who impressed in his never-played-before wing back role, Rashford – given a 4/10 match rating by both GOAL and Manchester Evening News – converted coolly like a traditional centre forward, but did his 68-minute performance warrant him being picked ahead of the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee?

Rashford, 27, was taken off – in favour of striker-by-trade Rasmus Hojlund – after it became abundantly clear that he, who has pace aplenty to burn, is better suited to being deployed on the left where he has the chance to burst through and be the difference maker.

During the Suffolk-based encounter with him centred as his side’s point of attack, the Englishman enjoyed just 13 touches of the ball. Of course, one of those ended in the net rippling, but it’s hard to remember another notable moment from the talisman.

He also completed just eight of his 10 attempted passes, while he also won just 20% (1/5) of his duels, one being aerially and four on the deck, perhaps pointing to the fact that he is not physically imposing enough to play in the centre forward berth.

Taking just one shot across his cameo, the first of potentially many under the fresh management of Amorim, and there’s cause for concern over his suitability to be Manchester United’s leading man – but can he cement himself as one of the new and shiny custodian’s go-to men?

Rashford's 24/25 Premier League Stats vs Man Utd Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 831 7th Goals 2 2nd= Assists 1 2nd= Shots per game 0.9 6th= Key passes per game 1 5th= Dribbles per game 0.8 5th= Overall rating 6.66 9th

Rashford’s Future Role Under Amorim’s Watch

Competition for places at a high

Close

Statistics aside, it wasn’t the winger’s best performance by any stretch of the imagination – but does he still preserve his case of being a starter under Amorim and his new-look entourage, who will be looking to secure top four credentials by the end of the current campaign.

There’s no doubting his talent, of course, with him considered to be one of the best players to ever wear the No.10 shirt at Manchester United, but with competition for places at a high, it could be more difficult than first thought.

By virtue of Lisboa-born Amorim having Alejandro Garnacho, Bruno Fernandes, Amad, Mason Mount and the like at his disposal, all places are up for grabs given he remains in the formative stages of his managerial career in England.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rashford has plundered 135 goals and 63 assists in his 420-game career at Old Trafford.

And that notion is the case for boyhood fan, Rashford, too, who is still widely regarded as one of the best wingers in the Premier League right now – while an onerous decision now to be made by the ex-Sporting CP chief.

Able to play anywhere across the front line, the 60-cap, 17-goal England international has notched seven goal involvements (four goals and three assists) since the new season got underway, with him often showing signs of a player worthy of being a dead cert in Amorim’s thinking.

Related 21 Highest-Paid English Footballers in 2024 [Ranked] The highest-paid English footballers in the world have been listed, including Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka.

Where Rashford can perform best under Amorim will, undoubtedly, be in the supporting act duo behind the leading striker. Up next for the 13-time Premier League champions is welcoming Bodo/Glimt to Old Trafford midweek before hosting Everton on the weekend.

As glossed over, Rashford’s talent is not in question. Whether he is able to perform in the strict confines of the new system, however, is under the microscope – as it is for the majority of the Manchester United players, who will be disappointed with their share of the spoils in Suffolk.

All statistics per WhoScored - correct as of 24/11/24