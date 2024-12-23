Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim could be set to move for Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel in the coming weeks - with Andre Onana set to be moved to the bench to make way for the Swiss star if he does join the Red Devils.

Onana was Inter Milan's first-choice goalkeeper after signing on a free transfer from Ajax in July 2022 - and by helping the Italian outfit to the Champions League final, he was in hot demand. United made him their own, but Onana has not been in fine fashion for the Red Devils. A stint littered with errors and a general inconsistent nature, that could see Amorim opt for someone more consistent - with Kobel being touted as a potential major signing.

The report from Fichajes states that United are looking for reinforcements in the goalkeeping area, with Onana having conceded quite a few goals already this season.

Manchester United's Premier League statistics - Division squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 6 =11th Losses 7 =11th Shots Taken Per Game 13.6 =11th Shots Against Per Game 11 3rd Match rating 27.43 12th

As a result, Kobel is one name that the Red Devils 'have in their sights', with the Swiss star having been a revelation in the Bundesliga, alongside reaching the Champions League final with the German outfit last season before losing 2-0 to Real Madrid in the final at Wembley back in June.

Kobel has stood out for his 'outstanding' agility and leadership between the posts, and that will see Dortmund ask for €70million (£58million) for his services - which is a high fee - but United are willing to invest in a goalkeeper who could become the base of their defence for the coming years.

Onana was only bought by Erik ten Hag at the start of last season, but a testing first season that saw the Dutchman win the FA Cup to save his job also saw United record a lowest-ever eighth-placed finish in the Premier League, alongside being dumped out of the Champions League in last place in the group stages.

And, whilst the Ajax goalkeeper has produced some wonderful saves, erratic passing has also let teams into matches - with Kobel's consistency and lack of mistakes being seen as a key component for Amorim to build upon, as he aims to alter the makeup of his side with dependable characters at Old Trafford.

