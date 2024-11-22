Manchester United star Antony could finally see his Old Trafford nightmare come to an end with Besiktas being linked with a loan move for his services - with reports from Turkey stating that the Brazilian winger is no longer in Ruben Amorim's plans for the imminent future.

Antony joined United with huge intrigue in the summer of 2022, having followed Erik ten Hag from Ajax for a fee of £85million - and despite an initial burst onto the scene, he has massively flopped at the Theatre of Dreams. And with Amorim failing to take him under his wing, reports from Turkey state that Besiktas are poised to make their move for the 'disruptive' star.

Antony Under Besiktas Consideration in Man Utd Loan Move

The Brazilian has not been in the best of form at Old Trafford

The report from Turkish outlet Aspor states that Besiktas' transfer efforts are continuing at full speed - and as a result, the Istanbul-based side are expected to add a winger to their ranks in the January transfer window. As per the publication, they have 'once again' stepped in for Antony, who was on their shortlist at the start of the season, though the 16-time Super Lig winners could not get a deal over the line.

Antony's Premier League statistics - Manchester United squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Played 27 21st Key Passes Per Game 0.5 =11th Shots Per Game 1 6th Match rating 6.18 20th

The club is thought to be making a loan offer for the 24-year-old in the January transfer window - especially so, given that Amorim 'does not consider' the former Ajax man to be a part of his squad. Antony, who has only played in five games this season with one goal to his name in the League Cup against Barnsley, is also thought to be on board with leaving Old Trafford to find game time.

With a contract running out in 2027, United would be able to sanction a loan until the end of the season - and should Antony perk up in terms of performances in eastern Europe, it could see him find his form again to produce for United at the end of his temporary deal, or simply increase his transfer value for Amorim to sell him and source replacements.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Antony has 12 goals and five assists in 87 games for Manchester United.

Antony burst onto the scene at United with three goals in his first three Premier League games, but he's been chasing that ever since - and with just one goal in the top-flight last season, he's fallen behind Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo in the pecking order.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 22-11-24.