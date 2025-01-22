Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim and his staff have grown tired of Casemiro and would be willing to let the midfielder depart the club in the current transfer window, according to Fichajes.net.

It has been a dismal season for the Red Devils, who sit 13th in the Premier League at the time of writing. Erik Ten Hag was replaced by former Sporting manager Amorim, but while there have been signs of improvement in some recent performances by the team, it is clear that the Portuguese will need significant reinforcements to better meet the demands of his 3-4-2-1 system.

To bring in new players, some current bodies will need to be sold and Casemiro may just be one.

Casemiro to be Shown the Door

Amorim fed up with Brazilian's poor form

Casemiro - described as "world-class" by Gary Pallister - has featured in just four Premier League matches under Amorim, never completing a full game in any of those appearances. The Brazilian was signed for around £70 million in 2022 after almost a decade with Real Madrid, where he established himself as one of the world's best defensive midfielders at his peak.

A Brazilian international and five-time Champions League winner, Casemiro has struggled for form throughout the entirety of his tenure at Old Trafford. He was 30 at the time of his arrival and although that is old enough to be considered an older player in football, he should have still, in theory, had more time than he evidently did at the highest level.

Casemiro Stats All Competitions 2024-25 Appearances (starts) 22 (16) Goals 3 Assists 0

Amorim has reportedly got 'fed up' with Casemiro's lack of form and is ready to sell the midfielder, who does not fit the transfer model of new owners INEOS, who have seemingly favoured signing younger players who could develop and be sold for a profit, were they to be moved on in the future.

Casemiro Could Move to Saudi Arabia

Wages and form may make a move problematic

Fichajes have reported that Cristiano Ronaldo would, allegedly, be happy to see his former teammate join him at Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Pro League may, theoretically, be the only feasible option for Casemiro going forward, as it is hard to imagine a team from any other league matching the Brazilian's current wage. GMS sources have suggested there is interest.

Man United have had to make peace with the fact that making a profit on Casemiro is impossible, given his age and recent form. If they can recoup even a fraction of the large sum that they spent on the Brazilian, then they may simply have to accept their losses and move on.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 21/01/2025.