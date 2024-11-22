Manchester United could secure a dream return for former academy star Angel Gomes in the coming months, either for a fee in January or with a pre-contract for the summer - with reports stating that manager Ruben Amorim is a long-term admirer of the four-time England cap.

Gomes joined United as a six-year-old, and after rising through their academy, he made his debut in May 2017 by replacing Wayne Rooney in the United legend's final Premier League game for the Red Devils. However, just 10 first-team appearances over four seasons saw him fail to break into the United squad and, after being sold to Lille and finding his feet in France, Gomes has become an admirable target once again - which Amorim could look to take advantage of.

Manchester United Make Angel Gomes 'Major' Target

The former Red Devils starlet has started to show he can reach his potential

The report from The Sun states that Gomes remains a 'major' target for Amorim in the coming months, and Red Devils transfer recruitment gurus Dan Ashworth and Jason Wilcox believe that the former academy star can become a crucial part of Amorim's plans for success by replacing £60million star Casemiro.

Angel Gomes's Ligue 1 statistics - Lille squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes played 616 9th Goals 1 =5th Key Passes Per Game 1.3 3rd Assists 1 =2nd Through Balls Per Game 0.2 =1st Match rating 6.61 =14th

Amorim is behind the move as he is a long-term admirer of the diminutive midfielder, but despite leaving United on a free transfer in 2020, his five-year contract ends next summer and so Lille are resigned to losing Gomes either in January for a cut-price fee or in the summer on a free transfer.

Rated at £25million, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are also thought to be interested in his services. Gomes plays for a team who are outside of England, and so that means that United, Arsenal and Spurs can look to reach a pre-contract agreement for the London-born star by offering him a deal in January - though United are thought to be leading the race given that Gomes moved to Manchester as a toddler when his father Gil joined Salford City.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Angel Gomes made 54 appearances for England's youth teams - but only made his debut back in September in a 2-0 win over Republic of Ireland.

However, United believe that the homegrown star can be lured back to Old Trafford - especially after he stated that it would be hard to turn down a fairytale return to his boyhood club. Gomes said last month:

“There’ll always be that sentimental soft spot, so of course it’d be difficult to say no.”

Gomes was largely forgotten by English football fans until he was called up to the senior squad under Lee Carsley's interim guidance - and having impressed in each of his four caps for the Three Lions and being called 'phenomenal' and a "magician", United could take advantage of his rise to the top.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 22-11-24.