Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has identified Wolves star Rayan Ait-Nouri as his first-choice signing at left-back, according to CaughtOffside.

The Portuguese tactician reportedly wants the ‘exceptional’ Algerian to replace Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, with the latter expected to depart Old Trafford in the coming weeks or months.

According to CaughtOffside, Juventus have enquired about Malacia’s availability recently and are said to be looking to loan the player until the end of the season, before making his move permanent in the summer.

The Bianconeri are claimed to be ready to cover the bulk of Malacia’s salary, although they might face competition from Borussia Dortmund, who are also said to be interested in the 25-year-old.

Amorim Wants Rayan Ait-Nouri Move

Malacia targeted by Juventus

According to CaughtOffside, Ait-Nouri is unlikely to come cheap in the summer, considering he has established himself as 'one of the Premier League's best players' in recent years.

The 23-year-old has been impressive for Wolves this season, scoring three goals and assisting five in 20 appearances in the top flight.

Only Fulham’s Antonee Robinson has registered more goal involvements (9) than Ait-Nouri’s eight this season among all defenders in the division.

It remains uncertain whether a deal for Ait-Nouri would be cheaper than for Paris Saint-Germain star Nuno Mendes, who is also reportedly on United’s radar for the left wing-back position.

The Red Devils are thought to be prioritising a new arrival to bolster their backline in January, although they must make sales first before making any new signings.

While Marcus Rashford is expected to leave on loan before the transfer window slams shut on February 3, Alejandro Garnacho may also complete a shock exit, with Serie A giants Napoli now pushing for his arrival.

Rayan Ait-Nouri's Wolves Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 20 Goals 3 Assists 5 Goal-creating actions 7 Minutes played 1,722

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares Transfer Updates on Arsenal, Tottenham and Man Utd Fabrizio Romano shares big transfer updates on Tottenham, Manchester United and Arsenal in his latest newsletter.

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-01-25.