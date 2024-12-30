Manchester United are targeting Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen in their search for a new Old Trafford shot-stopper, according to the Daily Star.

The Red Devils have reportedly identified the 22-year-old as the favourite to replace Andre Onana, who is said to be ‘increasingly unsettled’ after a series of disappointing displays under Ruben Amorim.

Verbruggen, who has more than three years remaining on his contract at Brighton, would cost around £30m, with a deal more likely to materialise next summer.

The ‘unbelievable’ Dutch shot-stopper has been a regular for the Seagulls this season, making 16 appearances in the Premier League and keeping three clean sheets, while conceding 25 goals.

Verbruggen joined Brighton in July 2023 and shared goalkeeping duties in his first season at the Amex with Jed Steele, but he has solidified his place as the first-choice option under Fabian Hurzeler this term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Verbruggen has made 44 appearances for Brighton in all competitions since joining in 2023, keeping 11 clean sheets and conceding 58 goals.

Recruited as David De Gea’s long-term replacement for £47m in 2023, Onana has endured a turbulent 18 months at Old Trafford and faced heavy criticism in recent weeks.

The Cameroonian shot-stopper conceded directly from a corner in United’s 2-0 loss to Wolves on Boxing Day and was slammed for ‘incompetence’ in goal at Molineux.

Onana has now gone five games without a clean sheet in the Premier League, with United winning only once in that run.

The Red Devils will face Newcastle at home in their final game of 2024 before taking on league leaders Liverpool away in their first test of the new year.

United may be forced to enter the goalkeeper market in 2025, amid reports that Onana’s deputy, Altay Bayindir, is unhappy with his playing time at Old Trafford.

The Turkish goalkeeper has made just four appearances since joining from Fenerbahce 18 months ago and is reportedly considering a departure next summer, having only been used in cup competitions so far.

​​​​​​Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30-12-24.