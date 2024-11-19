Manchester United will entertain offers for winger Antony in the January transfer window, as they eye Portuguese wonderkid Geovany Quenda as a replacement, according to the Daily Star.

Antony is yet to start a Premier League game this season, featuring just five times in all competitions for the Red Devils. Essentially frozen out by previous manager Erik ten Hag, Ruben Amorim is expected to take a similar approach to the Brazilian, and is keen on replacing him as soon as this winter's transfer window.

Senior figures within Old Trafford are eager to get Antony's £200,000 a week contract off the club's books, and are thus willing to listen to offers for the maligned wide man, whether it be a loan deal or permanent. Quenda has already been identified as the 24-year-old's replacement, with Amorim looking to bring the talented Sporting youngster with him to the north-west.

United Listening to Offers for Antony

He's been a 'disruptive influence'

Completing a blockbuster switch worth £85 million from Ajax to United back in 2022, Antony certainly hasn't justified this significant outlay. Scoring eight goals in his debut campaign, he netted just once in the league in the entirety of last season, and was dubbed one of the 16 most disappointing players in the Premier League.

As a result of this bleak year, the Brazil international has found himself on the periphery of United's squad this term. Managing a total of 28 minutes on the pitch in the league, across two short cameos, Ten Hag favoured the likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford and Amad Diallo.

Now, the Daily Star report that United will sanction a move for Antony in January, willing to let him go to the highest bidder. The outlet also suggest that Ten Hag had to have words with the player in training, and that he's become a 'disruptive influence' around the club.

Given his excessive wages and below-par last 19 months, there is an understanding within the Manchester club that they may have to accept that a loan deal is more plausible.

Meanwhile, Amorim is intent on making 17-year-old sensation Quenda Antony's replacement. The head coach promoted the teenager to the Sporting first team this season, and believes he is capable of thriving at United imminently, although a move is more likely to materialise in the summer.

Antony's Premier League Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 29 Goals 1 Assists 1 Shots Per 90 2.92 Expected Goals Per 90 0.23 Key Passes Per 90 1.5 Expected Assists Per 90 0.13 Successful Take-ons Per 90 1.77

All Statistics via FBRef - correct as of 19/11/2024