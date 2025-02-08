Manchester United are willing to part ways with striker Rasmus Hojlund in a cut-price sale after the season, TEAMtalk has claimed.

The Red Devils are reportedly eyeing a new frontman for Ruben Amorim in the summer transfer window and are ‘ready’ to accept a loss on Hojlund, who cost £72m in 2023.

A new striker is considered a priority for United in the offseason, and they are willing to sanction Hojlund’s exit for just £40m as a result, with several Serie A sides keeping tabs on the Danish international.

Juventus are reportedly among the interested clubs as they look to find a long-term replacement for Dusan Vlahovic, who was linked with a Premier League move in January.

Man Utd ‘Open’ to Hojlund Exit

He failed to convince Ruben Amorim

According to TEAMtalk, Hojlund has failed to live up to expectations since his arrival from Atalanta in the summer of 2023, and Man United are now willing to accept a loss on the Danish international.

The 21-year-old has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League, scoring just two goals in 19 top-flight appearances this season.

He is also on a run of 13 games in all competitions without scoring, having last found the net in the Europa League win over Viktoria Plzen on December 12.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Hojlund has scored 12 goals in 49 Premier League appearances since joining United in 2023.

The Danish striker, praised as 'unbelievable' by Ruben Selles, signed a five-year deal with an option for a further season upon his arrival in 2023, but now appears unlikely to see out his contract if his current form persists.

United targeted reinforcements up front in January and showed interest in a late loan move for Bayern Munich starlet Mathys Tel.

The Red Devils saw two bids rejected for the talented Frenchman, who eventually opted for Tottenham Hotspur after a convincing call with Ange Postecoglou.

Rasmus Hojlund's Man United Stats (2024/25 Premier League) Games 19 Goals 2 Assists 0 Expected goals 2.4 Goal-creating actions 1 Minutes played 1,110

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 07-02-25.