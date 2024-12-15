Ruben Amorim had no intentions of hiding his exasperation with Manchester United starlet, Kobbie Mainoo, who lost track of his man in the high-stakes derby clash with Manchester City.

The 19-year-old was introduced into the fold much earlier than expected, after an injury to Mason Mount forced the substitution. Amorim's tactical plans heading into the match were immediately blighted and Mainoo's failure to position well in defense only further aggravated the former Sporting boss. If there's one thing that has been made clear following the new managerial appointment, it is the heavy insistence on a high-intensity style of play, and this isn't the first occasion on which Amorim has become infuriated over a player's lack of positional discipline.

Amorim 'Disgusted' With Mainoo Against Manchester City

The Portuguese tactician did not hold back his disappointment

Speaking to X (formerly Twitter), The Guardian journalist, Jamie Jackson pointed out Amorim's disgust at Mainoo, after the youngster lost track of Manchester City star, Phil Foden.

In his short time at the club, Amorim has become known for his passionate personality on the sidelines, rarely holding back with his frustration when players fail to follow instructions. During the side's 2-0 loss to Arsenal, the manager "verbally exploded" at Amad Diallo after his demands weren't met, and he was similarly "furious" with Marcus Rashford that same match.

Mainoo, who famously scored in a previous meeting between the two Manchester giants in the FA Cup final last term, has become a favorite among the United supporter base, but even he has been subject to being berated by the boss.

Kobbie Mainoo's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Appearances 9 Minutes played 740 Pass completion 89.5% Progressive passes per 90 4.39 Tackles won per 90 1.71

Compared to his exciting breakout year last campaign, it has been a rather slow-moving season so far for the Englishman, who has featured in just 11 outings across all competitions and is yet to register a single goal or assist in that period. Under Amorim, he has started just twice, and has been an unused substitute on three occasions, indicating that he may still have his work cut out if he is to earn a regular place in the team.

Related Roy Keane Slams Kyle Walker For Actions During Manchester City vs Manchester United The former Manchester United midfielder slammed Kyle Walker for going down softly after his clash with Rasmus Hojlund.

Statistics courtesy of FBRef.com - Correct as of 15/12/2024