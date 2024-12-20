Ruben Amorim was visibly frustrated with Manchester United winger Antony’s ‘mediocre’ performance in their 4-3 loss to Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup quarter-final, according to Mirror journalist Ryan Taylor.

The Brazilian was given only his second start of the season on Thursday night, and his second under Amorim, but struggled to capitalise on the opportunity to impress the Portuguese manager.

Antony started as one of the playmakers alongside Bruno Fernandes, but he was barely a threat to Spurs’ defence in the first half.

The 24-year-old completed only 13 passes, won four of his 14 duels, and lost possession 11 times before being replaced by Amad Diallo in the 55th minute.

According to Taylor, one particular moment during Antony’s time on the pitch made Amorim ‘bow his head in frustration’ after the £86m signing was dispossessed by Yves Bissouma in the first half:

'Antony was cheaply dispossessed deep into Spurs' half so easily by Yves Bissouma, Amorim bowed his head in frustration and turned his back to the pitch. 'The Portuguese boss attempted to coach his winger through the game, barking out countless instructions and while Antony's touches were at times deft, his lack of strength stood out like a sore thumb in a thunderous game that was played at full throttle.'

United bowed out of the Carabao Cup after a mixed performance on Thursday, with plenty of defensive errors contributing to the loss, while goalkeeper Altay Bayindir had a forgettable game between the posts.

United will next host Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday, and it remains to be seen whether Antony will be part of Amorim’s plans once more, having made a 15-minute cameo against Manchester City last weekend.

The Brazilian winger has made 10 appearances this season in all competitions, scoring once in their Carabao Cup third-round 7-0 win over Barnsley.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, he and Christian Eriksen could depart Old Trafford in January, having struggled for regular minutes under Amorim since he took charge in November.

The duo have reportedly been identified as high earners who could be offloaded next month to boost United’s budget for new signings.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 20-12-24.