Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim's decision to start Lisandro Martinez against Liverpool will have been met with disdain from certain sections of the Old Trafford support on Sunday, with Mark Goldbridge having relayed his idea to drop the Argentine in place of Leny Yoro and Harry Maguire.

But the Portuguese boss' decision to feature 'The Butcher' was a stroke of genius - and for all the right reasons, as he scored and produced some strong defending to garner a point at Anfield against the odds for Amorim's struggling Red Devils.

Martinez Proved Mark Goldbridge Wrong in Selection Dilemma

The Argentine stood up to the plate against Goldbridge's men

Fan pundit Goldbridge gave his thoughts before the game, stating that Martinez should have been dropped against the Reds for his lack of height against Liverpool's cross-laden side, saying on X:

"I'd drop Martinez and play Maguire, De Ligt and Yoro today. All tall and we're going to be facing a lot of crosses."

Martinez was blamed largely for United's performance against Newcastle United last week, failing to pick up Alexander Isak and Joelinton in the first 20 minutes of the game, where United went 2-0 down to the Magpies with two headers doing the damage. His inclusion, rightly so, would have been met with slight concerns in an away match against Arne Slot's side who have topped the table for the entire season.

But Martinez stood up to the challenge. A promising first half was at least met with strong defensive performances from both sides, and with United staying within the game, it was going to take some genius to haul them through to the first half.

Lisandro Martinez's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Assists 1 =3rd Goals 1 =7th Clearances Per Game 2.7 1st Tackles Per Game 2 8th Interceptions Per Game 1.8 =1st Match rating 6.80 4th

Martinez was that man. Winning the ball in the Liverpool half, he laid a pass to Bruno Fernandes before taking up a strong position high up the field. Granted, Liverpool's defence could have done a lot more to stop the Portuguese playmaker from drifting inside, but Martinez's clever positioning saw him play inside the Liverpool back line. Fernandes' reversed ball saw the defender lash home off the bar, beating Alisson all ends up - and for just a second goal in United colours, it was taken like a professional.

Martinez's Defensive Work Was Also Top Notch

His defensive endeavours didn't go unnoticed

That wasn't all, though. Playing on the left-hand side of defence meant he would be up against Mohamed Salah - and with the Egyptian arguably the best player in the world at the moment, it was never going to be an easy task to stop him.

However, he did little from open play, leading to him earning an 8/10 rating from the Manchester Evening News. Salah's only real goal involvement was through his penalty, which came via a Matthijs de Ligt mistake; and in terms of chances created throughout the game, Salah was limited to little. Martinez is the only left-footed defender in the squad, and that is a vital component in Amorim's system.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lisandro Martinez has 26 caps for Argentina, scoring once.

Playing out from the back can be much harder with weaker-footed players, but Martinez is the only star at United who can bring that to the table - and so, in essence, his availability is key to Amorim, despite the defensive lapses he showed a week ago at Old Trafford. More of the same he showed today will do wonders to get the home support back on his side.

Related Samuel Luckhurst Praises 'Gumptious' Man Utd Star After Liverpool Samuel Luckhurst was full of praise for Alejandro Garnacho after what he did for Manchester United in the 88th minute v Liverpool.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 05-01-24.