Paul Merson predicts Manchester United will lose to Manchester City on Sunday and extend Ruben Amorim’s losing streak to three in the Premier League.

The Red Devils are heading into the Manchester derby after losses to Nottingham Forest and Arsenal and have now received an unfavourable prediction from the ex-Gunners defender.

United have never lost three league games in a row under Erik ten Hag and will be hoping to avoid that scenario on Sunday, having beaten Czech side Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League in midweek.

Merson, writing for Sportskeeda, suggested United could expose City through counter-attacks at the Etihad, but ultimately predicted Pep Guardiola’s side will defend their home territory with a 2-1 win:

“If Ruben Amorim wants to win this game, he must opt for a front three with the likes of Amad Diallo, Marcus Rashford, and Alejandro Garnacho. “Everybody is exposing City through counter-attacks, and this trio can hurt them with their pace. “If United can hurt City with pace, they have a chance in this game. They must not sit back and go into a shell while trying to defend all the time. They must take the game to their rivals. “I still think City hold the edge here though.”

United will go into their first Premier League game after parting ways with sporting director Dan Ashworth, who left after just five months in the role.

The Red Devils parted ways with the 53-year-old following a 3-2 loss at home to Forest, with reports suggesting that club co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe played a role in the decision, having grown frustrated with United’s summer business.

Ashworth departed less than a month after welcoming Amorim to the club, and United are not expected to introduce a replacement for him, having reportedly ditched the sporting director position completely.

United are 13th in the Premier League heading into Sunday’s derby, eight points off Man City in fourth.

Guardiola’s men will also be looking to end their unwanted streak, having won just once in their last 10 games in all competitions.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 13-12-24.