Ruben Amorim is said to have flown out for talks with West Ham United on Monday, despite having been linked with the Liverpool job for the best part of two months following Jurgen Klopp's decision to leave the Anfield club at the end of the season - but reports in Portugal claim that a deal taking him to the Premier League won't happen now, or in the future.

Amorim has done a stellar job at Sporting, winning the Primeira Liga in his first season at the club back in 2020/21, and after upsetting Arsenal last season in the Europa League, he is aiming to go back on his domestic top-flight success with Sporting needing just five points from their final four games to be crowned champions for the second time in four seasons - made even more impressive by the fact that their first title ended a 19-year hiatus as champions of the league.

That has garnered interest from the Premier League, with West Ham and Liverpool taking interest in appointing him as manager given David Moyes' likely exit from the London Stadium at the end of the season and Jurgen Klopp's interview back in February, in which the German announced his nine-year tenure would be coming to an end after a trophy-laden spell at Anfield. But the replacement for either boss won't be Amorim, with reports in Portugal suggesting he is set to stay put at Sporting for the time being.

Ruben Amorim: Sporting Exit Latest amid Liverpool Interest

Amorim looked destined for the Premier League but that appears to be off

A report by Portuguese outlet Record suggests that Amorim will not be managing either Liverpool or West Ham next season. They claim that a source close to the Sporting boss’ talks with the Irons on Monday were controversial and are wrapped ‘in a cloak of secrecy’, though the only certainty is that he won’t be at the Sporting helm next season.

Whilst it is known that Amorim has caused uncertainty in the market, there is not end in sight - and that the two Premier League clubs, who seemed to be strong options, are no longer on Amorim’s radar.

Furthermore, Record further state that Amorim may not move to England at all once he does leave Sporting - throwing a spanner into the works of any Premier League side that make a move for his services in the future.

Ruben Amorim Could Stay at Sporting

The Sporting boss may be best served staying put for now

It is easy to forget that Amorim is just 39 years of age, which is incredibly young for a manager to have achieved what he has in the game. Whilst that could be a plus for any club that is interested in his services, there is also the fact that he is quite an inexperienced manager at such an early stage in his career - and should his move to Liverpool or West Ham not go quite as imagined, there would be doubts lingering over whether any appointment came to soon.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: If Sporting win the league, they will have won as many league titles under Amorim in three seasons as they had in the past the 21 years prior.

That may see Amorim remain at Sporting. He has the full support of the clubs' fans, and with the chance to replicate his endeavours this year by winning a third top-flight in five seasons, Amorim could have a hat-trick of top-flight titles by the time he is 40 by this time next year.

Jose Mourinho is the obvious choice for a boss who came from Portugal to dominate in England, though on the other hand, Amorim's career could go in the way that Andre Villas-Boas' did upon his moves to Chelsea and Tottenham, so there is definitely an argument for him to stay put.

