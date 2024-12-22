Manchester United's torrid season went from bad to worse on Sunday (December 22) when Ruben Amorim's side suffered a shock 3-0 loss to Bournemouth at Old Trafford. The Red Devils head coach cut a frustrated figure throughout the afternoon and his troops were their own worst enemies on several occasions.

Bournemouth's opener came through Dean Huijsen's header after Tyrell Malacia gave away a free-kick. Ryan Christie sent a cross into the box and Joshua Zirkzee hopelessly tried competing with Huijsen but failed to beat the Cherries man to the ball.

This has been the story of United's season, with constant frailties at dealing with set-pieces. They have now conceded nine goals from set-pieces in the Premier League, including two from a corner in a 2-0 loss away to Arsenal earlier this month. Only Wolves have a worse record, conceding 14 goals.

Amorim brought his Sporting CP assistant Carlos Fernandes with him to Old Trafford and put him on the club's set-piece coaching duties. It was inevitable cameras would give a close up on Fernandes once Huijsen headed home the Cherries' opener.

Justin Kluivert then scored from the spot in the second half after Noussair Mazraoui's reckless foul. United failed to clear their lines and Antoine Semenyo sealed an away win with all the time in the world in the box.

Carlos Fernandes' Damning Assessment of Man United's Struggles

Amorim's assistant has work on his hands and he knows it

Manchester United's defeat to Bournemouth means they sit 13th in the league, with six wins and seven defeats in 17 games. The Red Devils have shipped 22 goals and nine of those have come from set-pieces.

It's obvious that United are easy to target with crosses into the box despite possessing the likes of defensive duo Harry Maguire (6ft4in)and Matthijs de Ligt (6ft2in) and forward Zirkzee (6ft4in). It's a problem Fernandes needs to rectify quickly, given hopes of a potential European qualification finish are in jeopardy.

Manchester Evening News' Samuel Luckhurst shed light on an interaction between Fernandes and a fan when United visited Viktoria Plzen in the Europa League last week. He claims the fan told Amorim's assistant that they needed to stop crosses coming in, to which he replied:

We need to stop everything

Manchester United Premier League Defensive Stats Matches 17 Goals Conceded 22 Goals Conceded From Set Pieces 9 Clean Sheets 6 Goals Conceded Per Game 1.3 Tackles Per Game 21.3 Interceptions Per Game 10.6 Clearances Per Game 16.1 Errors Leading To Shot 6 Errors Leading To Goal 6 Possession Lost Per Game 120.9

That much is true as the Red Devils continue to respond erratically to set-pieces despite such issues appearing clear as day in the defeat to Arsenal (December 4). The Gunners' former set-piece coach Andreas Georgson took up the same role at Old Trafford earlier in the season but was replaced by Fernandes when Amorim arrived.

Bournemouth's comfortable win at Old Trafford highlighted just how much work there is for Amorim, Fernandes, Georgson and the new backroom staff to do. It's perhaps proving to be an ever more daunting task than they expected.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 22/12/2024.