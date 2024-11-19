Manchester United remain hopeful of landing Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies upon his contract expiry in June 2025, German journalist Christopher Michel has revealed.

The Premier League giants are reportedly still keen on signing the Canadian international, with Real Madrid and Barcelona also expressing interest in his services recently.

According to Michel, new United boss Ruben Amorim has identified Davies as his ‘dream solution’ for the left wing-back role as he aims to resolve the Red Devils’ defensive issues.

United have started the new season without a fit left-back in the squad and, despite Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia now returning to first-team training, the club could still look to add reinforcements in 2025.

While reports in Spain claim Davies already has a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid to join them next season, his agent Nedal Hueseh denied the claims last week, suggesting that staying at Bayern remains an option for the 'world-class' 24-year-old.

The Bavarians are reportedly optimistic that Davies could sign a contract extension and prolong his six-year stay at the club, having joined from Vancouver Whitecaps in January 2019.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Davies has made 210 appearances across all competitions for Bayern, scoring 11 goals and providing 34 assists.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Amorim could welcome two new signings at Man United in January, with particular emphasis on left-back and central midfield reinforcements.

The 39-year-old officially began his tenure with the Premier League giants on Monday, undertaking his first training session at Carrington ahead of his debut match at Ipswich Town on Sunday.

Amorim wasted no time implementing his favoured 3-4-3 formation on his first day, with Shaw playing as a left centre-back, Antony operating as a right wing-back, and Malacia occupying the left flank.

The Dutch defender will be eager to impress his new manager amid United’s reported interest in Davies, having only just returned to full fitness following a lengthy absence throughout the 2023/24 season.

Alphonso Davies Bayern Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 9 Goals / assists 0 / 1 Pass accuracy % 90.1 Tackles per 90 1.83 Clearances per 90 1.22 Minutes played 736

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-11-24.