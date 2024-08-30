Endrick's move to Real Madrid was one of the most anticipated deals of the summer when he joined the Spanish giants from Palmeiras in the summer - and he's had a strong start to life in the capital with a goal in his first two games. But whilst Los Blancos will be hoping he can contribute with goals and assists galore, there will be a price to pay - with his transfer fee having add-ons that mean Madrid must pay Palmeiras for every goal he scores.

Endrick made his senior debut at the age of just 16, and scored three goals in just seven games in his first campaign for Palmeiras to properly put himself on the map. Naturally, this attracted the world's biggest teams - and Real were the ones to sign him for a fee of around £51m. That includes add-ons - and it could see Florentino Perez's men pay up whenever he scores for the club.

Real Madrid's Endrick Fees Revealed

£26,685 per goal will be given to Palmeiras

A report by ge.globo (via beIN Sports) states that Endrick - who scored his first goal for Los Blancos against Valladolid last Sunday - will trigger a series of bonuses in his contract every time he puts the ball in the net.

Should the young Brazilian score for the Champions League holders, it will cost the club $35,000 - equivalent to £26,685, which is all payable to former club Palmeiras as part of the package that took the youngster to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Endrick's statistics by season - Palmeiras/Real Madrid, by league Season Appearances Goals 2022 - Serie A 7 3 2023 - Serie A 31 11 2024 - Serie A 6 0 2024/25 - La Liga 2 1

But it's not just goals that count as part of that tally. Indeed, every time Endrick assists a goal or even wins a penalty, another £26,685 will come out of the club's bank account as part of the deal - which could total up to $12.5 (£9.53m).

With Endrick - or 'Bobby' as his teammates call him - he is evidently a talented young player who should go on to achieve trophies and goals galore in his time in Spain - but the money doesn't stop flowing in there, with $75,000 paid to Palmeiras for every game that he starts and plays at least 45 minutes in; whilst Real will also have to pay Palmeiras between $500,000 and $2m if they win the Champions League.

Endrick is Learning From The Best at Real Madrid

The best attackers in the world ply their trade at the Bernabeu

Endrick will likely mostly make substitute appearances this season for Real Madrid, with Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, Brahim Diaz and Arda Guler all competing for minutes in attack - but he is learning from star-studded attackers in one of the best squads in recent history, and that can only be a good thing for his development.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Endrick scored the only goal as Brazil beat England at Wembley back in March.

The wide man has only just turned 18, but with 21 goals in 82 games for the Brazilian giants and one goal in just two appearances for Madrid, he's got bags of potential that are already starting to be realised - summarised by his three goals in 10 games for the Brazilian national team.

If he can oust fellow compatriot Rodrygo out of the first-team and make the spot his own, Kendrick could shoot to stardom and become one of the best players in the world under Carlo Ancelotti's guidance - with a 16th Champions League in their sights after taking home the gong last season with a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-08-24.