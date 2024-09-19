Key Takeaways An XI has been made up of players that once featured for England and remarkably still play, though fans may have forgotten about them.

Ex-Premier League stars like Barry, Carroll, and Jenkinson remain active in football, displaying their enduring passion.

Names like Townsend, Rodwell, and Caulker, although less in the spotlight, continue to advance their careers globally.

In the ever-changing world of football, where new stars regularly rise and legends gradually fade, there is a group of former England internationals who have quietly continued their careers. Picture a lineup of once-celebrated names who, though no longer in the spotlight, still compete with the same enthusiasm and skill that once brought them national recognition.

This is a team where nostalgia meets unexpected discovery - a collection of players who, even as their careers enter the twilight years, remain deeply passionate about the game and continue to defy the sands of time. Their stories might not dominate the headlines anymore, but each match they play is a testament to their enduring commitment and love for football. Without futher ado, here is an XI of former England internationals that fans will be surprised to hear are still currently in the game.

XI of former England internationals who are still playing football Position Player Age England caps Current club GK John Ruddy 37 1 Newcastle United CB Martin Kelly 34 1 Unattached CB Steven Caulker 32 1 Ankara Keciorengucu CB Carl Jenkinson 32 1 Unattached CM Jack Cork 35 1 Unattached CM Jack Rodwell 33 1 Unattached CM Gareth Barry 43 53 English 12th tier CM Jonjo Shelvey 32 6 Eyupspor RM Andros Townsend 33 13 Antalyaspor LM Jay Rodriguez 35 1 Burnley ST Andy Carroll 35 9 Bordeaux

Goalkeeper & Defence

Ruddy; Kelly, Caulker, Jenkinson

It’s remarkable that, of the eleven players mentioned in this article, the second-oldest - and perhaps the most unexpected - remains active in the Premier League. John Ruddy was a fixture in goal for Norwich City from 2010 to 2017. He continued to see regular playing time during stints with Wolves and Birmingham City, before Newcastle made the surprising decision to bring him back to the top flight earlier this year. However, with strong competition from Nick Pope and Martin Dubravka, Ruddy has yet to make an appearance for the club.

Ahead of him, Steven Caulker once famously made headlines as a super-sub striker under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. After a unique career, which included representing Team GB at the 2012 Olympics, the 32-year-old now finds himself at Turkish side Ankara Keciorengucu. This follows a journeyman-like journey that saw him play for several other Turkish clubs, along with a brief spell at Malaga CF.

Carl Jenkinson’s career has taken an interesting turn as well. Once touted as a rising star at Arsenal, the versatile defender remained under contract with the North London club until 2019, despite spending time on loan at clubs like West Ham and Birmingham City. After a permanent move to Nottingham Forest, he was loaned to Melbourne City in 2022, where he eventually secured a permanent transfer to Australia’s Newcastle Jets. However, he was released by the club this summer.

Finally, rounding out this group of players who each made just a single appearance for the England senior team is Martin Kelly, whose career has been comparatively less eventful. After playing for Crystal Palace from 2014 to 2022, he spent a short period with West Brom in the past two years and is now a free agent.

Midfield

Cork, Rodwell, Barry, Shelvey

In an unconventional midfield four, the centre is brimming with nostalgia, highlighted by the name Gareth Barry. After making 653 Premier League appearances for Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton, and West Brom, and earning 53 England caps over a 22-year professional career, Barry recently joined 12th-tier side Hurstpierpoint to play village football in Mid Sussex at the incredible age of 43.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gareth Barry has the most Premier League appearances of all time with 653, while James Milner is second with 637.

Next to him is Jonjo Shelvey. After wrapping up his time at Newcastle United in 2023, the midfielder had a brief stint at Nottingham Forest, making eight appearances. However, when Forest exceeded their loan limit, they offloaded the six-time England international to Turkish Super Lig club Caykur Rizespor. After a season there, Shelvey transferred to Eyupspor, where he continues to take advantage of the Turkish heat.

Meanwhile, Jack Cork and Jack Rodwell haven't had the same success in landing new positions. After the former played football exclusively in his native country - having most recently had his contract with Burnley terminated following relegation back into the Championship - Rodwell went down under and to Australia for the previous two years and made appearances for Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers before suffering the same fate as his countryman this summer.

Attack

Townsend, Carroll, Rodriguez

In attack, only one player remains in the English football pyramid. Jay Rodriguez seemed poised for greatness when he emerged from Burnley’s academy and joined Southampton’s vibrant squad in 2012. However, as Southampton faced a decline, so did Rodriguez’s once-promising career. After gradually fading, he returned to his boyhood club in 2019, where he currently lingers on the fringes of Scott Parker's squad. He also joins the many players on this list with just one England cap.

Former Crystal Palace winger Andros Townsend enjoyed a more successful career. Many recall his stunning goal against Manchester City in 2019, which was nominated for a Puskas Award, while others might recognize him from his recent punditry work. Not too long ago, he was playing in the Premier League with Luton Town, but these days he’s making an impact on the wing for Turkish side Antalyaspor.

Next to them up top, is Andy Carroll. The towering striker spent close to 15 years playing in the Premier League with the likes of Newcastle United, Liverpool and West Ham and scored 54 goals in 248 appearances in the division. Injuries restricted him from ever reaching his full potential and, having spent some time at Reading, he joined Amiens SC in Ligue 2 last year.

He recently left Amiens to join Bordeaux in the fourth division of French football, a surprising move, but one that offers him a unique opportunity at 35 years old, after having served England on nine occasions during his short-lived prime.