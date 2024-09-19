An ideal opponent for Jake Paul's debut opponent in PFL MMA has emerged as his long-time rival Tommy Fury has called the UFC troll out for a rematch in the SmartCage, after defeating him by a slim margin in a boxing rules fight at the Diriyah Arena, Saudi Arabia, in 2023.

After success as a Disney actor, social media sensation on Vine and then YouTube, combined with his unconventional career between the ropes, Jake Paul could turn to mixed martial arts, having signed terms with PFL last year.

His debut in the sport and organization will have to wait even further, though, as he is first taking part in a boxing event Netflix is broadcasting from the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on November 15; headlining a Most Valuable Promotions card alongside the former world heavyweight king Mike Tyson.

His next fight after Tyson could be easy to make, as Fury seemingly wants a piece of him a second time.

Tommy Fury Calls Out Jake Paul

Fury defeated Paul in boxing, and wants to beat him in MMA, too

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury eyeing July rematch

Aged 25 and with an unbeaten pro record of 10 wins (4 knockouts), including an eight-round split decision win over Jake Paul, Tommy Fury will have numerous options to box, either in legitimate novice fights, or in Misfits-type events, but there is one option that may prove to be a money-spinner down the line.

In a video posted Wednesday on YouTube, Fury cross-trained MMA with UFC heavyweight interim champion Tom Aspinall, who is a long-time friend of the Fury family, having sparred in boxing with Tommy's half-brother Tyson Fury, the former unified heavyweight champ.

Fury said he's confident he could defeat Paul in the SmartCage should he continue drilling MMA techniques.

"Jake Paul’s in the PFL, isn’t he?" Fury said to Aspinall. "I'm gonna smash his face in when I get good at MMA. I’ll beat him in boxing and the cage. I reckon a year-and-a-half, to two years of training, until I’ll beat him in a fight no problem in the cage."

"I swear to you, next time I fight him, I’ll knock him out. In MMA, I just want to give him a big fat [knee strike]. All elbows, no fists."

Watch the video below:

Jake Paul First Fights Mike Tyson

Decades in age separate the two fighters

A Paul vs Fury rematch in MMA makes sense from a commercial standpoint, as well as a debut opponent for Paul in that sport. It could also help generate sales at the box office for rising MMA firm PFL, which has a Super-Fight PPV division in which top tier ticket-sellers and prizefighters like Francis Ngannou headline. Paul is an obvious fit to main event a similar event.

First, Paul must fight Tyson in boxing later this year before he can consider stepping foot in a cage. Such a fight is unlikely something Fury will watch, however, blasting the entire event recently to British newspaper The Sun.

"It's a reckless match-up," said Fury recently. "I have no interest in that fight whatsoever."