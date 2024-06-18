Highlights CM Punk may be back for Summerslam in August after recovering from a torn triceps sustained in January at the Royal Rumble.

WrestleVotes reports that CM Punk is expected to miss Money in the Bank but should be ready for action at SummerSlam on August 3rd.

The feud between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre has been building for months, with fans eagerly anticipating their eventual clash in the ring.

A recent update has revealed that CM Punk might be fit enough to return to a WWE ring by the time Summerslam rolls around in August. Over the last few months, the feud between the Best in the World and Drew McIntyre has been a true highlight on Monday Night Raw. However, injuries to both men have meant that physicality between the two has been kept to a minimum.

Unfortunately for WWE fans, Punk sustained a torn triceps at this January’s Royal Rumble when he landed awkwardly from a Future Shock DDT from The Scottish Warrior. He's been out of action ever since but has made a number of appearances in WWE to further storylines in the meantime. Most recently, he made a surprise showing at Clash at the Castle in Scotland, and speaking after the event, hinted at his return being in the not-too-distant future.

Punk Isn't Expected to Be Back for Money in the Bank

He should be healthy for Summerslam

Following on from the 45-year-old saying that he hopes to be cleared soon during the post-show media scrum, WrestleVotes are now reporting via their X account that CM Punk is set to miss the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, but should be ready to step back between the ropes at SummerSlam on the 3rd of August.

“As of last week’s RAW roster sheet, CM Punk’s official return date was set for the end of July. I’m told he likely won’t be cleared for action by MITB on 7/6, but he should be ready for SummerSlam on 8/3.”

This will come as good news to both WWE and its fans, as it could soon be finally time to pay off the months-long storyline that the Voice of the Voiceless has been building with a certain Scottish superstar.

CM Punk Has Been Feuding With Drew McIntyre

The story has spanned months

After his shocking return to WWE in late 2023, many speculated on who would be the first star that feuded with Punk. After the Royal Rumble, it was revealed that the honour would go to Drew McIntyre. Immediately after the former AEW star's injury, the two began engaging in a series of heated exchanges. Tension between the pair has continued to ramp up over the months since, and when CM Punk cost Drew the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, it was clear that they were on a collision course to eventually meet in the middle of the ring, with it only being a case of when rather than if they’d ever clash.

While the Chicago-born star was still sidelined, McIntyre remained focused on RAW’s top gold, and, when it was set that he’d vie for the title in front of his home country of Scotland, a large portion of fans were hopeful that Drew would finally have a true crowning moment. Yet, the threat of CM Punk persisted, and the Glaswegians in attendance were left outraged as a low blow was delivered to McIntyre, with his rival costing him the gold yet again. Now, it’s safe to say that fans are desperate for the pair to finally compete in the ring, and viewers have been keen for any update regarding Punk’s condition. Now, it looks like they will finally face off inside the squared circle later this summer.

As mentioned, the 2024 men’s Royal Rumble match was only Punk’s second match since returning last November, and his first to be broadcast on a WWE product in almost a decade. As such, it will be interesting to see how the dynamic changes once the Second City Saint is finally back as a fully healthy member of the Raw roster once again. As always, should more come out about the injury status and return date of CM Punk, GIVEMESPORT will keep you informed.