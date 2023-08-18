An XI of former Premier League players we didn’t even realise are still playing football

Highlights Some former Premier League players are still playing professionally in 2023, defying the usual retirement age of mid-30s.

There are several former Premier League players that fans will be shocked to hear are still playing the game professionally in 2023.

A player's career is usually a short time, but some look to extend that period of time for as long as they can even if it means dropping down levels as they reach a certain age. Mid-30s is commonly known as the timeframe for a player's retirement, but this is not always the case and modern players are even more fit than they have been in previous generations.

There are well known examples of ex-Premier League stars that are still playing such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Luis Suárez despite all being into their late 30s now.

But for now, we take a look at an XI of former Premier League players that fans will be surprised to hear are still currently within the game.

GK: Brad Guzan

The American shot-stopper made 154 appearances in the English top-flight during spells for both Aston Villa and Middlesbrough between 2008 and 2017. He took over the mantle of being the number one at Villa Park after fellow USA international, Brad Friedel, left the club for Tottenham.

Guzan is 38-years-old which may not be old for a goalkeeper, but he has been playing in the MLS with Atlanta United for the past six years which may have pushed him out of the minds of fans. He most recently came to the attention of many as he conceded twice against Lionel Messi for Inter Miami.

RB: Jesus Navas

Navas spent more than a decade with Sevilla before embarking on a four-year spell with Manchester City in the Premier League. In those days, he was an electric winger with a keen eye for a cross. His role within the game has evolved tremendously as he is now back in Seville as a right-back.

At 37 years of age, the veteran is still an important part of the starting line-up for his current team while also being a part of the Spanish national squad. He has recently featured, and impressed, in the Super Cup loss against his former side.

CB: Adrian Mariappa

The centre-back has previously played in the Premier League with Crystal Palace, Reading and Watford, with his last stint in the top flight being with the latter in 2020. He has since dropped down the divisions in order to keep playing football. Mariappa has recently joined Salford City for the commencing campaign.

This season should see him break the 500 appearance mark if all goes to plan, and no one knows how long the former Watford man will continue his playing days before calling time on his career.

CB: Curtis Davies

Having not played in the Premier League since 2017 with Hull City, many would be forgiven for thinking the experienced defender would have hung up his boots by now. This is not the case however, with Davies currently turning out for League One team Cheltenham Town.

The club announced earlier this summer that they had secured the signature of the 38-year-old after his six years at Derby County came to an end.

LB: Gael Clichy

A man who has won the Premier League with two different clubs, as he was a part of the 'Invincible' Arsenal squad in 2003/04 as a young player. The Frenchman also scooped the big prize twice with Manchester City while playing a much bigger role than he had done with his previous club.

Clichy is currently a free agent, but has not officially retired and could conceivably find a new club to join and continue his playing career. His most recent club was Servette in the Swiss League where he made just shy of 80 appearances in three years.

CM: Alex Song

The Cameroon international has travelled the world in his footballing career, having spent time in Russia, Switzerland, England and Spain. Most well known for his time with Arsenal, the former Gunner now plies his trade in Djibouti with Arta/Solar7.

It has now been over seven years since Song played a game on English soil, as he returned for a loan spell with West Ham, with fans of the division likely to have good memories of the era he played a part in.

CM: Santi Cazorla

Cazorla looked like he may have had to retire from football back in 2016 while at Arsenal due to injury, but remarkably seven years later, he has just signed for Real Oviedo in the Spanish second division. He has agreed to play on the minimum wage set by the league in order to contribute to the team he spent his youth career at.

The Spaniard was a sensation in his prime with the ability to control a game from the middle of the park with his technical ability and composure. He also appeared to not have a weak foot as he became just as adept using his left-foot as he was with his right. Fans will be glad to see the magician getting to end his career on his own terms.

RM: Nani

After featuring in Soccer Aid during the summer, anyone thinking that the Portuguese winger had left the game behind could be forgiven. Nani is however, still playing with Adana Demirspor. This marks his eighth club since he left Old Trafford in 2014, almost a decade ago.

The skillful winger has never found a settled home since his successful period with the Red Devils came to an end, with his longest spells being two-year stints at both Valencia and Orlando City. With the new season now underway, he will turn 37 during the campaign, but is still going strong.

LM: Morten Gamst Pedersen

This name will send fans into a spiral of nostalgia as for a time, Blackburn were a solid side in the Premier League. Firmly filed under 'streets will never forget', the Norwegian had a sensational left foot which he showcased during his peak years at Blackburn. He was with the club from 2004 to 2013 and became a firm fan-favourite with both home supporters and many neutrals as well.

A decade on from his exit from the English top flight, Pedersen is now into his 40s, and has even found a new club in 2023. Like with his former Premier League club, he has dropped down to the second tier of football back in his home country of Norway.

ST: Papiss Cissé

As with Pedersen, there is a certain generation of Premier League fan that will never forget the Senegalese forward after his brilliant 13-goal haul in only 14 appearances upon his arrival at Newcastle in 2011/12. His partnership with Demba Ba was not to be messed with at the time, as many teams found out over the campaign. Cissé did slow down in front of goal during his time in the north of England though.

After spending some time playing in the Turkish top flight, the recently turned 38-year-old is now plying his trade in the French second division with Amiens. He does average a goal every three appearances with his current side, showing that there are still flashes of his former self.

ST: Roque Santa Cruz

Another member of the Blackburn Rovers side alongside Pedersen, the big Paraguayan forward was brilliant in his two seasons with the club. He averaged just under a goal every two game which is impressive when playing for a mid-table team. A big move to Manchester CIty never worked out however, and his career in England proceeded to fizzle out somewhat.

Santa Cruz is still banging in goals in Paraguay, where he has been back playing since 2016. He managed to bag 66 goals in 148 games for Olimpia between 2016 and 2021 before moving to his current club, Libertad.