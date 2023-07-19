Wayne Rooney has accused Tottenham Hotspur of treating Harry Kane 'like a prisoner' by refusing to allow him to leave the club this summer.

The England captain is reportedly keen to leave Hotspur Way before the start of the new campaign - and is even widely believed to have agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich ahead of a potential move to the Bundesliga giants.

However, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has no plans to let his star man go, seemingly going back on a previous agreement with Kane.

When asked about the player's future on Tuesday evening, England legend - and DC United boss - Rooney told reporters: "Harry Kane would be the ideal player, for me, to go and join Manchester United.

"It looks like he's being held as a prisoner at Tottenham! It looks very difficult for him to get out of there!

"If Manchester United have Harry Kane, then that gives their chances of going to win, and compete, a lot easier. But where that happens, remains to be seen," he explained, via The Sun.

As frustrated as Kane must be with the stand-off between himself and Spurs, he's far from the first star to be denied a high-profile transfer.

Even Rooney himself has been there in the past.

Below, we've put together a full XI of players who have been prevented from making such moves. Some ultimately got their way eventually, others didn't.

It remains to be seen which camp Kane will fall into come the end of the summer transfer window.

Harry Kane features in a 'they were denied a transfer' XI

GK: David de Gea (2015)

De Gea recently departed Old Trafford after 11 years of loyal service.

It could have all been very different, though, as Real Madrid were intent on luring the Spaniard to the Bernabeu in 2015.

United, to say the least, were not willing sellers and seemed determined to do all they could to hang on to their first-choice shot-stopper.

At one point, it looked as though De Gea might get his way - as a £29 million deal involving the arrival of Keylor Navas was agreed in the dying hours of the 2015 summer transfer window.

However, the move didn't go through, apparently due to a broken fax machine. Real initially blamed United for dragging their heels over the paperwork, causing the transfer deadline to be missed.

The Premier League club quickly denied this, although curiously the move was never revived and De Gea remained with the Red Devils for a further eight years.

CB: Ainsley Maitland-Niles (2021)

Maitland-Niles didn't care where he ended up by the end of the 2021 summer transfer window - he just wanted to play football.

The then-Arsenal man took to Instagram to launch an astonishing plea to the north London club to allow him to leave after they had turned down several approaches about taking him on loan.

"All I wanna do is go where I'm wanted and where I'm gonna play," he pleaded, in an Instagram story post that was quickly deleted.

It wasn't until the following year that he was allowed to join Roma on loan, before spending the entirety of the 2022/23 campaign at Southampton on the same terms.

Now 25 years old, Maitland-Niles is currently a free agent after his Arsenal contract expired in June 2023.

CB: Virgil van Dijk (2017)

Liverpool would eventually sign Van Dijk from Southampton for a record £75m fee, but they were made to wait to get their man.

The Saints had no interest in parting company with their highly-rated defender, issuing a strong 'not for sale' statement in January 2017.

Having already sold a number of their top talents to the Reds, Southampton were determined that Van Dijk wouldn't be next.

It took nearly a full year for Liverpool to break that resolve with a massive bid. The saga also became pretty embarrassing for Jurgen Klopp's men as they were later investigated for having 'tapped up' the player prior to reaching an agreement with Southampton.

CB: William Gallas (2006)

LONDON - DECEMBER 26: William Gallas of Chelsea celebrates scoring the first goal during the Barclays Premiership match between Chelsea and Fulham at Stamford Bridge on December 26, 2005 in London, England. (Photo by Ben Radford/Getty Images)

Gallas didn't take being told by Chelsea that he couldn't leave the club very well at all.

The French international defender had his heart set on an immediate departure - and even threatened deliberately score own goals if he wasn't sold.

The west London club's plan to send him to play with the reserves for a year was essentially written off as soon as Gallas started blackmailing them.

Eventually, the Blues grew tired of dealing with Gallas' antics, agreeing to let him move to Arsenal as part of the deal that bought England left-back Ashley Cole to Stamford Bridge.

DM: Patrick Vieira (2001)

When Vieira found out that Real Madrid were interested in his services at the end of the 2000/01 season, he was in absolutely no doubt that he wanted to go and test himself in the Spanish capital.

"As far as I am concerned the matter is resolved. I am leaving Arsenal and I have made that perfectly clear," he declared at the time, per the Daily Star.

He clearly didn't run that plan past boss Arsene Wenger, as he remained at the club for a further four seasons, before leaving for Inter Milan in 2005.

In hindsight, had he left for Real, he would have missed taking his place in Arsenal history as captain of their 2003/04 'Invincibles' so we're guessing he's glad things turned out as they did.

DM: Luka Modric (2011)

Spurs' chairman Levy is a notoriously tough negotiator - as Kane has found out in recent months.

When Chelsea came in for his star midfielder Modric in the summer of 2011, Levy had no desire whatsoever to sell the Croatian to a Premier League rival.

Bids of £30m and £40m were cast aside by Spurs, despite Modric making it clear that he was keen on the move.

To his credit, the classy midfielder accepted that decision and continued to play for Tottenham until being sold to Real Madrid 12 months later - for £5m less than Chelsea offered.

He's still going strong for Los Blancos 11 years later.

RW: Franck Ribery (2009)

"I have made up my mind. I want to leave. It will be Real or nothing," insisted Ribery when the Madrid side came calling in 2009.

While a link-up with Cristiano Ronaldo and Kaka would have been a mouthwatering prospect at the time, his employers, Bayern Munich, weren't keen and blocked the deal.

Remaining in the German capital wasn't a bad consolation prize though, especially as the French winger went on to win eight Bundesliga titles and the Champions League before departing Bavaria.

Ribery can consider himself harshly treated not to have won the 2013 Ballon d'Or. We'll never know if he could have scooped the coveted prize if he'd moved to the Bernabeu.

LW: Rafael van der Vaart (2007)

Van der Vaart was so convinced that he'd be leaving Hamburg for Valencia that he even allowed himself to be pictured holding the Spanish club's shirt. He'd quickly regret that snap.

He never pulled on a Valencia jersey, as the move didn't happen.

The situation got even more bizarre when he went on to pull out of a European match shortly afterwards because he'd injured himself playing at home with his one-year-old son.

Recovering from that incident as swiftly as you'd expect, Van der Vaart soon featured regularly again for Hamburg - impressing enough to earn a move to Real Madrid.

FW: Wayne Rooney (2010)

Man Utd's greatest-ever goalscorer, Rooney is a legendary figure at Old Trafford.

The player himself almost destroyed that legacy in 2010 when - upset at a perceived lack of ambition at the club - demanded a move to fierce rivals Manchester City.

For obvious reasons, United were not willing to entertain the idea of losing Rooney, particularly to a fellow title contender.

Rooney then upped the ante by officially handing in a transfer request. His boss at the time, Sir Alex Ferguson, was simply not going to allow the move to happen.

Eventually, cooler heads prevailed and Rooney remained on the red side of Manchester.

FW: Kylian Mbappe (2021)

Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe has made no secret of his desire to play for Real Madrid.

It hasn't happened yet, though, amid one of the longest-running transfer sagas in modern football.

Real certainly want the France superstar, but PSG have resisted every attempt by the La Liga side to make the deal a reality - even turning down a €220m bid for the player in August 2021.

When he learned of that decision, Mbappe was devastated. He then took to Instagram to repost a comment that urged him to 'reprogram his dreams for some time soon'.

With Mbappe's contract only having 12 months left to run, Real will likely be back for him next summer - and it won't cost them anything in terms of a transfer fee.

ST: Harry Kane (2021 & 2023)

In the summer of 2021, Kane was odds-on to become a Man City player. For a long period, it seemed that City were just waiting for the England striker to return from the European Championships before getting the deal done.

Spurs chairman Levy (yes, him again) wanted a massive £150m to even consider parting with Kane, essentially blocking any prospect of the striker moving on.

Once Pep Guardiola's side splashed out nine figures on Kane's international teammate Jack Grealish, all hope of Kane getting the move he wanted disappeared into thin air.

Two years later, the 29-year-old finds himself in the same scenario, with Levy reportedly demanding £120m for the player - hardly great value given that Kane is closing on his 30th birthday.

Time will tell if Bayern want him enough to make him the third-most-expensive player of all time