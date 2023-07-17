A number of big-name players are making the move from the Premier League to the Saudi Pro League this summer, but that won't be the case for Son Heung-min.

The Tottenham star has revealed that he was recently offered the chance to join Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo in the Gulf State, but ultimately turned it down.

After a disaapointing 2022/23 season, the winger could have still earned a big payday in the Middle East but decided he still has unfinished business in the Premier League.

Fitness issues have been cited as a possible reason behind his recent struggles as he said during a pre-season press conference.

Via the Daily Mail, Son said: "Last season I really suffered physically," before adding that he has a point to prove: "I want to prove this season that I'm the Sonny that we all know."

The 31-year-old hinted at a potential move that could have seen him earn ridiculous wages, but he was quick to reject the opportunity.

Son claimed: "I love playing football. Obviously money is also important but I dream for playing (in the) Premier League."

Pointing out the obvious, the forward also said: "If I wanted to go there, I would not be here!"

So with Son commiting his future to Spurs, what other players have turned down lucrative move in the past?

TURIN, ENGLAND - MAY 05: Gianluigi Buffon of Juventus celebrates as Alvaro Morata of Juventus scores their first goal during the UEFA Champions League semi final first leg match between Juventus and Real Madrid CF at Juventus Arena on May 5, 2015 in Turin, Italy. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Italian icon Buffon spent a wonderful 19 years at Juventus over the course of two spells.

The former World Cup winner may have had a completely different career, however.

Spanish giants, Barcelona, offered Buffon a hefty wage in 2001 to bring the shot-stopper to the Nou Camp.

He decided Juventus was the better option in the end, and it's hard to argue that he didn't make the right call.

Right-Back: Javier Zanetti

The Argentine full-back spent two decades playing for Inter Milan, winning multiple league titles along with a Champions League.

He is viewed as a club legend, backed up further by his decision to remain at the Italian club for almost his entire senior career despite interest from several clubs.

Explaining why he had turned down offers from the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Man Utd, Zanetti said: "It was a time when things at Inter weren't going well. Leaving would perhaps have been easier, but I couldn't leave the club in that situation: I wanted to leave an imprint, and being the captain I felt a strong sense of responsibility. That's why I always decided to stay."

Centre-Back: Carles Puyol

It was obvious from very early in his career that there was only one club that would ever have a place in Puyol's heart.

Being part of the Barcelona youth system in the early 90s, the defender went on to represent the club for 15 years as he made almost 400 appearances.

Any club tempted to make a move would have quickly been made aware of his desire to never leave.

As he told Marca in 2020: "The curiosity to change is there, but then you have to evaluate many things. I was proud to play for Barcelona, it is something that I carry with me inside."

Centre-Back: Diego Godin

Godin was once viewed as one of the very best central defenders in the world at one point in time.

In the summer of 2014, the Uruguyan was fresh off the back of winning La Liga with Atletico Madrid and as a result, was being eyed up by other European clubs.

Manchester City were willing to pay his release clause to bring the experienced centre-back, but Godin resisted the move to remain in Spain.

Left-Back: Philipp Lahm

Versatility was one of the German's biggest qualities throughout his playing career, and he will need to utilise it for this XI.

A decorated career with Bayern Munich saw Lahm win many Bundesliga titles as well as a Champions League, and he even won a World Cup with Germany.

At 31-years-old, he claimed to be the subject of interest from Man United and Barcelona, and also stated he had no regrets over rejecting the offers.

"As a player, you always think about your options and there was a time when Manchester United made an approach for me - and Barcelona looked at me - so I considered life in England or Spain.

"The Premier League was an interesting possibility but in the end I decided to stay in Germany.

Central Midfielder - Xavi

A man that could have gone in the opposite direction from Lahm, or even been his teammate.

Spanish maestro Xavi gained interest from Bayern Munich when his former manager, Pep Guardiola, was there.

Like Puyol, Xavi remained loyal to the Catalonian club throughout his career despite potentially having a big money move on the cards.

Central Midfielder: Steven Gerrard

It is well documented that Gerrard was tempted to leave his boyhood club in the pursuit of winning the top trophies in European football.

The biggest factor the former England international has cited as the reason he was tempted to jump ship was Jose Mourinho.

Working with the charismatic manager was a tempting proposition at both Chelsea and Real Madrid, but Gerrard ultimately decided one trophy at Liverpool would be worth more than multiple successes at another club.

Left-Winger: Son Heung-min

The aforementioned interest from Saudi Arabia was promptly rejected by the South Korean.

Son could have been making ridiculous money in the Middle East if he had made the move, but he decided to stay in an attempt to prove he is not past his best years.

A new journey begins for Son with Ange Postecoglou taking the reins at Spurs.

Right-Winger: Pavel Nedved

The extremely talented Czech Republic international missed out on winning a treble through his own loyalty.

He was not offered a new contract at his beloved Juventus in 2009, and was soon contacted by Mourinho to try and lure him to Inter Milan.

The Portuguese boss informed Nedved that his side would win the Champions League in the next season, a promise he remarkably followed through with.

He had to do so without Nedved due to the winger's loyalty to Juve stopping him from making the move.

A fairytale season in 2015/16 saw Leicester City shock the world of football when they won the Premier League title.

Vardy was one of the main men as he netted 24 times in the league.

With a £20 million release clause in his contract, Arsenal were willing to pay the fee to get the English striker in.

Everything looked set to go through before Vardy decided against the move, cementing his legacy as a club legend at the King Power Stadium.

Shearer famously turned down the opportunity to almost guarantee trophies in order to pull on the shirt of his boyhood club.

Signing for Newcastle over Manchester United, the all-time Premier League top scorer could have earned more money playing for the Red Devils.

Sir Alex Ferguson had shown interest in the striker before his move to Blackburn.

Unfortunately, he never won a trophy with his hometown club, but Shearer has claimed he has no regrets over the choice he made.