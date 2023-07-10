With the transfer window in full swing, some Premier League players will be desperate to find a new club in search of a fresh beginning and more playing time ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Players lose their starting place due to injuries, a lack of form or a new manager changing the direction of the club.

When this is the case, it can be hard to earn a way back into the team and become an important part of a squad again.

Top Premier League stars who have been lacking in game time will be extremely keen to get more first-team football in the upcoming season in order to force a way into international managers' minds with Euro 2024 on the horizon.

So with that in mind, we've taken a look below at the players that could revive their careers with a move this summer.

Goalkeeper - Robert Sánchez

Having started the 2022/23 season as the number one at the club, he did lose his starting berth in the second half of the campaign.

Jason Steele became the first-choice goalkeeper under Roberto De Zerbi, who replaced Graham Potter during the season.

With links to Manchester United and other English clubs already in this window, he is not short of potential suitors.

Right-Back - Japhet Tanganga

After turning 24 years old in March, it is surely time for Tanganga to really kick-start his Premier League career.

The defender - who can play centrally and on the right - only made four league appearances in the past season.

There is always a new opportunity with the appointment of Ange Postecoglou but with other centre-backs being linked with the club, it looks unlikely he will become a regular starter.

His versatility and homegrown status will make him a gamble worth taking for a lot of clubs lower down the table, even if it is a loan deal.

Centre-Back - Trevoh Chalobah

With such a huge array of talent within the squad, Chalobah has been lost in the shuffle at Stamford Bridge somewhat.

His first season as a regular feature in the starting line-up showed a lot of promise, and he looked all set to be a solid defender for the club for many years to come.

Instead, he has fallen down the pecking order so much that he even struggles to get into the side when they play three centre-backs.

New boss, Mauricio Pochettino, is expected to play with only two central defenders and this only decreases Chalobah's prospects of playing.

If Maguire hopes to retain his place in Gareth Southgate's plans for the next international tournament, he will likely need to exit Old Trafford.

He has dropped to being the fifth choice option at centre-back for Erik ten Hag, with even Luke Shaw being a more popular selection in the unfamiliar position.

The club captain featured in less than half of the team's league games throughout the campaign.

Clubs that hold an interest in the 30-year-old will need to be willing to meet his high wage demands to lure him away from his lucrative contract at the 'Theatre of Dreams'.

Left-Back: Lucas Digne

The former Barcelona full-back was unfortunate to fall foul of a managerial change at Villa Park.

Brought to Aston Villa by Steven Gerrard, he started as the senior player in his position until the Liverpool legend lost his job.

Unai Emery took over and very swiftly brought in his own man, Alex Moreno.

Moreno occupied the starting berth for the rest of the season, and it looks unlikely Digne will feature in big games going forward.

Central Midfield - Scott McTominay

The Scotland international has shown he can have a positive impact on his team, having netted four goals in their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

The Tartan Army look set to make their way into the tournament and McTominay will want to be playing week-in week-out at club level to prepare himself.

The signing of Casemiro in 2022 essentially signalled the end of the 26-year-old's time as a regular for United.

Central Midfield - Dele Alli

It feels like a very long time ago that Alli broke onto the scene at Tottenham under Pochettino.

After a couple of very prosperous seasons with the North London side, his fortunes changed dramatically.

He was allowed to leave on a free transfer for Everton, where he is actually still under contract.

Alli played 13 times before being loaned out to Besiktas, where he ultimately failed to deliver.

Now stuck in limbo, the former wonderkid is more than likely to be on the move once again to try and get his career back on track.

Attacking Midfield - Philippe Coutinho

Coutinho finds himself in a similar situation as his teammate, Digne.

Brought in by the former manager, and now out of favour in Emery's reign.

Five goals in his debut season at Villa was then followed up by only a single strike in 2022/23.

For a player of his calibre, those numbers are not good enough to keep other talented players out of the side.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Right Wing - Hakim Ziyech

Impressing for Morocco at the 2022 World Cup was enough to interest PSG in a loan move for the wide player in the winter window.

Everything looked completed until the French club claimed Chelsea made a blunder with the paperwork.

Even worse, another move fell through earlier in the current window, as the 30-year-old failed a medical at Saudi club, Al Nassr.

A knee injury scuppered the move and could end his hopes of a fresh start.

Left Wing - Callum Hudson-Odoi

An underwhelming loan spell in Germany has not done the young Englishman any favours if he hopes to revive his flailing career at Stamford Bridge.

Only 14 appearances, with no goals, is hardly going to inspire Pochettino to give him a first-team opportunity.

Hudson-Odoi was touted as a future star when he first broke into the starting XI.

It has never really happened as expected, but still being 22 years old, he has lots of time to turn his career around.

Striker - Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea and Lukaku is not a partnership that has worked out.

The Belgian returned 'home' to west London in 2021, but was very quick to state his desire to move back to Inter Milan.

A fallout with Thomas Tuchel then put a halt on his time at the English club, before he moved back to Milan on loan.

It is hard to imagine a world where Lukaku stays at Chelsea and plays on a regular basis.

Returning to Italy is the solution that the player seemingly wants. It remains to be seen if he'll get his wish.