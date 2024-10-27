Liverpool and Arsenal drew 2-2 in the Premier League on Sunday evening, but there were just two standout performers in Bukayo Saka and Ibrahima Konate, according to one analyst.

Saka continued his positive start to the season and opened the scoring at the Emirates inside the first 10 minutes. However, Virgil van Dijk was able to head home an equaliser following a corner.

Mikel Merino’s goal late in the first half to make it 2-1 was eventually cancelled out when Mohamed Salah scored a late equaliser, and the points were ultimately shared. However, analyst Premier League Panel, speaking on social media platform X, name checked two players as the best performers on the night:

“World class performances by Konate & Saka. Both are having phenomenal seasons.”

Konate has been an ever-present in the Liverpool defence since he replaced Jarell Quansah at half time in the opening game of the season against Ipswich Town. He joined the Reds from RB Leipzig back in the summer of 2021, but this has arguably been his most consistent run of form.

Saka, on the other hand, has scored three goals and registered seven assists in 10 appearances across all competitions this term, including his strike on Sunday night against the Merseyside club. He is a product of Arsenal's academy, and is one of the most promising young wingers in England.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Konate has already racked up more than 1,000 minutes of action for Liverpool across all competitions this season

Arsenal are next in action midweek in the round of 16 of the Carabao Cup as they take on Preston North End, while Liverpool are away at Brighton in the same competition. In the Premier League next weekend, the Gunners travel to face Newcastle United and Arne Slot’s side will face the Seagulls once again.

The draw means Liverpool have dropped to second in the league standings, with current champions Manchester City now leading the way. Arsenal are in third, but remain four points off their nearest rivals.

Stat courtesy of transfermarkt (correct as of 27/10/24).