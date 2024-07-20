Highlights Mismanagement of free agency and the draft have led to Cowboys' playoff failure.

Jerry Jones' focus on single goals during free agency sets back the team.

Despite impressive regular seasons, the Cowboys have struggled in the playoffs since 2021.

Back in the 90s, the Dallas Cowboys were the team to beat. Since 1996, they have become a running joke in the NFL, failing to reach an NFC Championship Game since 1995.

They have had plenty of talent over the course of the years, but they haven't been able to get it over the hump.

There have been many playoff disasters, including the Tony Romo muffed field goal attempt, the Dez Bryant 'was it a catch?' call, the Dak Prescott quarterback scramble, and the 'Ezekiel Elliott under center' trick play. The jokes write themselves.

But the last three seasons in particular have been disappointing for the Cowboys.

Despite three consecutive 12-5 seasons and two NFC East titles, the team has only one playoff win to show for it during the time period. These teams have been extremely talented on both sides of the ball, but haven't been able to reach the heights of the 90s teams.

Dallas Cowboys 2021-2023 Team Rankings Year Offensive Finish Defensive Finish 2021 1st 7th 2022 4th 5th 2023 1st 5th

Dallas has scored the most points in the NFL in two of three seasons, while finishing as a top-five defense in two of three seasons.

Despite the tremendous regular season success this team has had, they have failed every time they reach the playoffs.

Dallas Cowboys' Playoff Appearance Results Since 2021 Year Results 2021 - NFC Wild Card Round Lost to 49ers 23-17 2022 - NFC Wild Card Round Defeated Buccaneers 31-14 2022 - NFC Divisional Round Lost to 49ers 19-12 2023 - NFC Wild Card Round Lost to Packers 48-32

Kryptonite activated. Dallas has lost twice to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs in two of the last three seasons. Clearly, they have had a tough time running into the 49ers, but there are other reasons that have led to the Cowboys' demise at the end of the last few seasons.

Jerry Jones stated around the NFL Draft that the Cowboys were 'all in', but that hasn't been proven to be the case with the moves they've made this spring and summer.

We feel great about what we've been in free agency. All-in. All-in. All-in. We're all-in with these young guys. We're all-in with this draft.

While we can go into why the Cowboys have fallen short in the playoffs in the past few decades, this list will simply focus on recent history, particularly the last three seasons.

1 Trading Amari Cooper, Then Extending Michael Gallup

Dallas completely mismanaged their WR depth chart, trading their best wide receiver in order to extend their WR3.

In 2020 and 2021, Dallas fielded one of the best wide receiver corps in the NFL, starring Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup. Prescott was entering his prime, but the Cowboys didn't treat it that way, as they traded Cooper to the Cleveland Browns so they could extend Gallup to a five-year, $57.5 million contract.

Gallup was coming off of a torn ACL, whereas Cooper was coming off his worst season in Dallas.

The front office had some personal concerns with Cooper, and they made the decision to trade him for only a fifth and sixth round pick in return... A trade the Cowboys should regret forever.

Amari Cooper vs. Michael Gallup Since 2022 Year Amari Cooper Michael Gallup Receptions 150 73 Receiving Yards 2,410 842 Yards-Per-Reception 16.1 11.5 Touchdowns 14 6

Since extending Gallup, he hasn't had half the production that Cooper has had in Cleveland. In fact, Cooper is coming off the best season of his career with 1,250 receiving yards, while Dallas recently released Gallup, who signed with the Raiders.

There were two big mistakes with this trade. The Cowboys should've either:

Let Cooper play under his $20 million per year contract; Traded him for A LOT more.

If Dallas really didn't want Cooper, they should've remained patient, as the wide receiver market went bonkers shortly after.

Christian Kirk signed for $18 million per year and the Philadelphia Eagles traded for A.J. Brown, and immediately gave him $25 million per year. Dallas should've waited another few months, as they could've received a potential first round pick in return. Instead, they went into the 2022 season with a massive hole at wide receiver, which Gallup could never fill as he failed to return to form.

2 Franchise Tagging Tony Pollard

Pollard's $10.1 million guaranteed from the franchise tag limited some of what the Cowboys could do during the 2023 offseason.

Tony Pollard was coming off of a broken leg, but the Cowboys couldn't afford to lose one of their most explosive players heading into the 2023 season. Pollard received the franchise tag, and proceeded to have his least efficient season, averaging 4.0 yards-per-carry and 5.7 yards-per-reception. It was clear that the Cowboys star running back wasn't himself, as the Cowboys rushing offense fell to the middle of the pack last season.

The 2023 campaign was truly the "all-in" season that Jerry Jones claims is 2024. Dallas had one of their most aggressive offseasons, trading for Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore. Both moves paid off as the team was extraordinary in passing situations on both sides of the ball.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Dallas Cowboys finished third in passing yards and fifth in passing yards allowed in 2023.

Once again, the Cowboys misjudged another market: the running back market.

No running back was signed for more than $7 million per year, with David Montgomery signing for $6 million per year, Miles Sanders signed to a $6.2 million per year deal, and D'Andre Swift was traded for a future fourth round pick.

There were more affordable options for Dallas, and they watched Pollard leave in free agency this offseason to sign with the Titans.

3 Mismanaging Their Linebacker Group

Dallas' decision to extend Leighton Vander Esch caused them to be unprepared when he got hurt in 2023.

Throughout the last nearly 30 years since the Cowboys' last Super Bowl appearance, they've lacked physicality. At the time, it didn't seem like a bad contract, but Leighton Vander Esch's two-year, $8 million contract hurt the Cowboys. Not financially, but it kept the team complacent with their linebacker corps, despite Vander Esch's injury history.

Unfortunately, Vander Esch suffered another neck injury in 2023, forcing him to retire.

This forced the team to start Markquese Bell, who for a few weeks was one of the highest rated linebackers in football. The problem was he lacked the size to consistently play at a high level, as a former safety.

Damone Clark was the Cowboys' other starting linebacker, who simply hasn't been good enough in coverage or against the run. The Cowboys' inability to address position groups with multiple players hurt them, especially at the linebacker position.

Outside of nose tackle, the linebacker group has been arguably the team's biggest defensive weakness over the last three seasons.

4 Extending Terence Steele

Releasing La'el Collins to let Terence Steele become the starting right tackle paid off, until it didn't. Steele tore his ACL and MCL in 2022, while he was playing at his highest level. Dallas rewarded him with a five-year, $82.5 million contract, then it all went downhill.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Terence Steele allowed the third most pressures among offensive tackles in 2023, with 54. (Source Zach Kruse)

It's still too early to tell, but the Cowboys probably shouldn't have given Steele as large of a contract as they did. It was a surprise to many, as Dallas knew they would have to pay Prescott, Lamb, and eventually Micah Parsons. His contract came with $50 million guaranteed, which was always risky for the player Steele is.

The hope is that Steele recovers and performs at a higher level in 2024, because he was a major liability last season.

5 Drafting Luke Schoonmaker

Jake Ferguson broke out, along with several promising young tight ends fighting for a roster spot.

Despite what they said, it was clear the Cowboys were worried they were in desperate need of a tight end when they drafted Luke Schoonmaker with the 58th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Dallas lost Dalton Schultz to the Houston Texans, with some question marks at the tight end position.

Tight ends flew off the board, making the Cowboys reach for a tight end who was projected as a fourth round player.

Immediate regret. Jake Ferguson broke out, while Schoonmaker had eight catches for 65 yards. With Peyton Hendershot, John Stephens Jr. and now Brevyn Spann-Ford, the tight end room has become overly crowded and talented.

Notable Players the Cowboys Passed on for Luke Schoonmaker Player Eventual Draft Spot Marvin Mims Jr. - WR 63rd overall - Denver Tank Dell - WR 69th overall - Houston Kendre Miller - RB 71st overall - New Orleans De'Von Achane - RB 84th overall - Miami Dolphins Kobie Turner - DT 89th overall - L.A. Rams

Yet, the Cowboys spent their 2023 second round pick on a backup tight end. This wasn't the first time they've done this, as they drafted Gavin Escobar, Martellus Bennett, and Anthony Fasano, all while they had Jason Witten.

Dallas could've used this premium pick to address other major needs like wide receiver, running back, or defensive tackle. Instead, they wasted a draft pick on a player who will likely never have a major part in this offense, which clearly needed some help early in the playoff game against the Green Bay Packers where their pass catchers were struggling to create separation.

