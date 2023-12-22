Highlights The NFC South champion will be the No. 4 seed and host the NFC East runner-up, who will be the No. 5 seed, in the Wild Card round.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers seem primed for a shootout if they are able to win the NFC South.

The New Orleans Saints appear to fare better on paper against the reigning NFC champions than America's Team.

With only three weeks remaining in the NFL regular season, the playoff picture is surprisingly murky. But amidst the fog, two certainties exist: the NFC South champion will be the conference’s No. 4 seed and host the NFC East runner-up—locked into the No. 5 seed—in the Wild Card round.

Whether it’s the Philadelphia Eagles or Dallas Cowboys coming to town, the NFC South winner will be facing steep odds to advance to the Divisional round. But when the time comes, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (80% chance to win the division, according to the New York Times), New Orleans Saints (12%), and Atlanta Falcons (8%) could all provide the latest evidence of “Any Given Sunday” being the NFL’s reality.

For this exercise, we’ll focus on how the Buccaneers and Saints would match up against the NFC East’s pair of Super Bowl contenders. What traits of their play could give them a leg up, or ultimately lead to their demise?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7)

Strengths: Run Defense, Pass Offense; Weaknesses: Pass Defense, Run Offense

The Buccaneers currently hold the tiebreaker for first place in the NFC South. Maintaining their stronghold and winning the crown for a third consecutive season in the wake of Tom Brady's retirement is not something many anticipated in training camp.

Baker Mayfield has done an admirable job stepping in for the G.O.A.T., pacing for a new career-high in passing yards (3,837) and second-best marks in completion percentage (62.6) and touchdowns (26).

His 8.7 air yards per pass attempt, third-highest in the NFL, demonstrate a desire to push the ball downfield on a consistent basis. Mike Evans, who surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the tenth consecutive season in Week 13, has been the biggest beneficiary of Mayfield's resurgence.

The aggressiveness has paid off in a big way: Tampa Bay is eighth in the league in EPA/pass (expected points added per pass) with an 83% chance of making the playoffs despite owning the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game (90.6) and the tenth-worst rushing attack by EPA/rush (expected points added per rush).

Tampa Bay Pass Offense vs. Phi/Dal Pass Defense Stat Bucs Offense Eagles Defense Cowboys Defense Pass Yards/Game 224.3 255.4 176.9 Net Yards/Attempt 6.3 6 5.5 TD 24 30 18 1st Downs 155 186 127

This massive differential in quality on the offensive side is matched by the Buccaneers defense’s immense inadequacy against the pass (30th in EPA/pass) but incredible stoutness versus the run (sixth in EPA/rush).

Tampa Bay’s clear strengths and weaknesses, along with the fifth-fewest turnovers (14) in the NFL, allow it to play both up and down to its competition. Dallas’ road woes and Philadelphia’s inability to defend the pass (28th versus the pass) leave open the possibility of a wildly entertaining shootout but also a smothering similar to that of their Week 3 meeting versus the Eagles.

New Orleans Saints (7-8)

Strength: Defense; Weakness: Explosive Plays

Anchored by defensive end Cameron Jordan, middle linebacker Demario Davis, and cornerback Paulson Adebo, the Saints’ defense has been a top-three unit according to EPA/Play and Success Rate (percent of plays with an EPA greater than zero), behind only the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

It has been equally good against the run (eighth) and pass (seventh), and has frequently kept opponents behind the chains, claiming the 11th-best EPA/Play on early downs. Despite those truths, New Orleans’s defense carries a major weakness: explosive plays allowed, particularly against the run.

Through Week 15, the Saints have yielded the seventh-most runs of 10-plus yards (42) in the league. This, coupled with the 41 gains of 20-plus yards they've allowed in the passing game, have them sitting 24th in the NFL (9.15%) in Explosive Rate (any play of 15-plus yards allowed).

New Orleans’ defense either stifles its opponents quickly or allows them to move down the field in short order; there's no in-between. Their offense, meanwhile, is not able to compensate with big plays of its own, ranking 23rd in Explosive Rate (7.55%).

The Cowboys, ranking top ten in nearly every offensive metric and top fifteen at worst, would carry a significant edge over the Saints defense. Dallas’ defense, ranking 21st in success rate, would be susceptible to New Orleans’ average attack (18th in overall EPA/Play, 20th in EPA/pass and 17th in EPA/run) if Derek Carr and Co. could consistently sustain drives.

The Saints likely would need to force multiple turnovers to counteract the Cowboys’ offensive advantage, but Dallas is tied for the fewest giveaways (12) in the NFL.

New Orleans lines up much better in a potential date with Philadelphia. The Eagles offense ranks almost identically to the Saints defense in terms of success in each aspect, providing a true strength-on-strength battle. Philly’s defense has limited explosive plays over the season’s course but ranks 30th in the league in EPA/play (0.05) and has shown vulnerability against quarterbacks less talented than Derek Carr.

The Saints might not beat the Eagles, but they would have a much better chance at emerging victorious over them than the Cowboys. Their loss to the Rams on TNF makes their road to the division crown a lot more arduous, so they need to keep their focus on what’s in front of them before peeking ahead at potential postseason matchups.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.