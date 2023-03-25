Russian tennis player Anastasia Potapova has hit back at criticism she got for wearing a Spartak Moscow shirt while at Indian Wells.

Potapova commented on the situation after defeating Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk 6-1 6-3 in the Miami Open second round.

She received an official warning from the WTA after donning the football shirt as she walked out for a match at Indian Wells earlier this month, with Iga Świątek accusing the world number 26 of being insensitive in the midst of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Despite the fierce backlash, Potapova claimed she was “surprised” to have received a warning for wearing the shirt.

What did Anastasia Potapova say about criticism for Spartak Moscow shirt?

“There was not any political intention in this shirt,” Potapova said after her victory against Kostyuk. “I'm just a super fan of Spartak since I was ten years old.

“My dad built part of the stadium for this team so it’s in our family. I’m good friends with them. I was very surprised because there was no bad intention in this.”

Potapova also commented on Wimbledon, who prohibited Russian and Belarusian players from competing at the Grand Slam last year. It is not yet known whether the ban will be lifted this year.

“I'm dreaming about it because it's one of my favourite parts of the season,” Potapova said. “I can only pray for it and hope for it. If we can compete there, I will be very happy.”

What did Marta Kostyuk say after playing Anastasia Potapova?

Kostyuk refused to shake hands with Potapova after their Miami Open match, having previously done the same after playing Russia's Varvara Gracheva and Belarusian Victoria Azarenka.

The 20-year-old also addressed recent comments from Belarusian star and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, who claimed she has faced “hate” in the locker room over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“I might not say "hi" to some players, but I never approached anyone,” said Kostyuk, who hails from Kyiv and is deeply involved with humanitarian relief efforts in her country.

“Maybe I myself spread hate just by being there. I don't know when people come out with that. But obviously there is tension – we're not friends. We are at war at the moment.”

Kostyuk then revealed that she received backlash after commenting on such situations, saying: "I'll just get more hate online. Whatever I say, I will get a lot of hate. I don't know."