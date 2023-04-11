Russian tennis player Anastasia Potapova has spoken out after she received criticism for wearing a Spartak Moscow shirt at a tournament.

The 22-year-old received an official warning from the WTA after donning the football shirt as she walked out for a match at Indian Wells last month.

There was also a backlash from fans and players, with world number one Iga Świątek accusing Potapova of being insensitive in the midst of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The youngster later claimed “there was not any political intention” behind wearing the shirt, but she has now promised not to do it again.

What did Anastasia Potapova say about wearing Spartak Moscow shirt?

"There was no fine, it was just a warning - they said not to do it again," Potapova told Russia's news agency TASS.

"If this happened again, then I would either not be awarded points for the tournament where I did it, or I would be fined $5,000 (£4,000). Naturally, the choice would have fallen on money, not points.

"I don’t like to break any rules on purpose. Therefore, this will not happen the second time. I respect the place where I work."

There is precedent of tennis players wearing football shirts on court, with Viktoria Azarenka often donning a PSG shirt before a match. She was told to stop at the Australian Open, however, due to rules around displaying sponsor logos.

Potapova’s decision to wear a Spartak Moscow shirt at Indian Wells went down particularly badly, due to heightened tensions in the tennis world around the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

A number of Ukrainian players are upset that Russian and Belarusian players will be able to compete at Wimbledon again, for example. Elina Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk are among those to speak out about the situation.

The Grand Slam banned players from the two countries last year, but they will be allowed to take part this year as neutral athletes.

"I think this is a pleasant decision for us, of course," Potapova told TASS. "Because no one wants to just miss the Grand Slam tournament.

"It was very unexpected and pleasant. Again, no one could influence this situation, we just had to wait and hope. We're really glad that it happened."