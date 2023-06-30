Even aged 48, Anderson Silva has shown the world he still has it after posting a submission masterclass against his son on social media.

You don’t get a nickname like ‘The Spider’ for no reason, and the former UFC champion showed why in the latest social media video.

Anderson Silva taps out his son at home

The video, which was posted by Anderson’s son, Kalyl, shows the two practising their jiu-jitsu skills at home on their living room floor.

Kalyl, a pro boxer with a 2-0 record, posted the video on his Instagram page.

Silva, with what looks like relative ease, taps his son out multiple times as the two laugh and jostle on the carpet of their home.

The video gives us an inside look to the life of one of the greatest entertainers in the history of MMA.

The video was captioned: “If stand up isn’t working, only jiu jitsu saves you 🤣.. 3am at the Silva household haha… #kalylsilva #silvafamily.” The video hit the funny bone of many fans.

Fans were quick to respond, with one writing: “Gave him the old Brazilian tap lmao”

Another added: “Imagine having the greatest martial artist to ever live as your dad”

One agreed: “You can start whenever you want, wrong answer hahaha”

Another recalled a previous UFC fight: “Man this is facts! I remember the first Chael Sonnen fight. Chael didn’t have a clue what was happening: one sec he’s sorta winning and thinks he has Anderson beat, the next second he’s tapping like a child! So much respect for the GOAT”

Does the video show that Anderson Silva is making a UFC comeback?

The Spider’s last fight in the UFC was in 2020, and although most fans would love to turn back time and watch Silva compete in the Octagon again, those days are long gone.

The video rolling with his son will no doubt remind fans of his incredible comeback victory against Chael Sonnen at UFC 117.

Silva looked destined to lose that fight after the Canadian dominated the Brazilian for the best part of four rounds, before ‘The Spider’ locked in a triangle choke to steal the victory. It was one of a number of amazing moments in the career of the UFC legend.

His career finished with a bit of a whimper, with just one win in his last nine bouts. However, hardcore fans of the sport will have welcomed the video of Silva having fun with his son and rolling back the years a bit, showing us all his sublime skill will never be forgotten.