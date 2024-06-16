Highlights Chael Sonnen vs Anderson Silva resulted in a draw after five rounds, with the former's inexperience in boxing on full show.

The exhibition match was more of a light sparring session, with both fighters past their prime but still showcasing resilience.

Despite the history between the two fighters, Silva was ahead in the ring and the bout lacked intensity due to its exhibition nature.

Chael Sonnen and Anderson Silva last night, the 15th of June, faced off in a five-round, two-minute boxing exhibition. The fight was declared a draw after going five rounds, with some notable moments in the fight including the former losing his footing due to fatigue at one point during the bout.

With the fight Sonnen's first-ever boxing match, it was clear to see that his inexperience in the sport was a factor in how the contest played out. The pair both fought each other twice in the UFC, with Silva emerging victorious on both occasions, in 2010 and 2012, respectively. The first bout, which now happened 14 years ago, was actually voted Fight of the Year in the UFC.

Chael Sonnen vs Anderson Silva Disappoints

Not much happened during the contest

The exhibition boxing match, which took place in Sao Paulo, Brazil, like many exhibition boxing matches throughout the years, was largely a light sparring match. It was also advertised as The Spider's last ever fight in the South American country. Sao Paulo is, of course, the hometown of Silva, with the Brazilian largely cheered throughout the fight.

Exhibition boxing matches with former UFC fighters have really become popular over the last couple of years, with the likes of Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva all fighting Jake Paul in recent years. It does also give the chance for fans of combat sports to see their favourite fighters from the past step into the boxing ring, creating an interesting watch in the process.

The history between Sonnen and Silva did indeed add another layer to the fight story, with the former having something to prove in the latter's own backyard. However, the American failed to showcase any greater striking compared to Silva, who is known for his striking ability.

Anderson Silva vs Chael Sonnen Full Fight

Sonnen did, though, show his resilience and determination to continue through the fight despite falling to the ground through fatigue, which does say a lot about his character in wanting to see out the full five rounds.

Undoubtedly, both fighters are past their prime, but that wasn't what the bout was about. Instead, it was an opportunity to watch two great fighters test themselves in boxing, with Silva clearly ahead of Sonnen in the Octagon.

Related Top 10 Brazilian UFC Fighters of all Time (Ranked) Ahead of the UFC's return to Brazil for UFC 301, the top 10 Brazilian fighters in the promotion's history have been ranked.

The fact that the fight was an exhibition, though, did mean that it was clear that neither fighter was going out to knock out the other and that can always be the greatest criticism of exhibitions, but considering each fighter's age and the possibility of serious injury, it is clear to see why these sorts of bouts aren't as gripping as they could be, with Sonnen and Silva at times going through the motions in the quality and strength of their punches.