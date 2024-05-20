Highlights Silva and Sonnen with fight for a third time on the 15th of June.

'The Spider' had teased that the boxing match would be his last fight, but has since backtracked.

Silva is 2-1 in his three boxing matches post-UFC retirement.

Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen had one of the most bitter rivalries in UFC history, and it has been officially announced that the pair will fight one more time, this time under boxing rules.

Anderson Silva vs Chael Sonnen Boxing Match Confirmed For June

The fight is being billed as Silva's last fight in Brazil

It was announced last night on social media that the pair would be entering the squared circle. Silva and Sonnen confirmed the fight themselves, with the Brazilian posting a formal announcement, whereas Sonnen, in typical fashion, posted a video package-like clip where he said: "Oh Anderson, yoo-hoo. It's me again. See you June 15th."

Despite earlier claiming that his next fight would be his last, Ariel Helwani has confirmed that this will not be Silva's final contest, but rather his last fight in his home country of Brazil. Silva and Terry Crews fooled fans on Sunday into thinking they would be fighting, following Crews seemingly suggesting that he was going to be 'The Spider's' opponent for his next fight.

Silva later confirmed that he would not be fighting Crews and that his opponent would be announced very soon and it was revealed just hours later that Sonnen would be his opponent in Sao Paulo, Brazil on the 15th of June.

Related Top 10 Brazilian UFC Fighters of all Time (Ranked) Ahead of the UFC's return to Brazil for UFC 301, the top 10 Brazilian fighters in the promotion's history have been ranked.

The fight will be contested in five, two-minute rounds at an event that around 600 people will attend. As of now, the fight is only scheduled to air live on Globo in Brazil.

It is a huge summer for Silva and Sonnen as they have their boxing match on June 15, before their iconic 2010 fight at UFC 117 is inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in August.

When did Silva and Sonnen Have Their Last Fights?

Both fighters are officially retired from MMA

Despite the duo agreeing to a boxing match, both Silva and Sonnen are officially retired from active competition and have been for quite some time now. Silva last fought in MMA in October 2020 against top UFC middleweight contender Jared Cannonier where he was finished via TKO in the fourth round.

The Brazilian retired from the sport following this fight but has gone on to have three boxing matches since. In his three boxing matches, Silva was successful in two against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr and Tito Ortiz, but was beaten in his most recent match against Jake Paul by decision in October 2022.

Sonnen retired from MMA following his bout against former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida at Bellator 222 in June 2019. The American lost the fight via TKO in the second round, he was finished with a devastating flying knee. Unlike Silva, Sonnen has been inactive in all combat sports since his retirement and has instead gone into commentary for PFL and has his own show on ESPN with Daniel Cormier, 'Good Guy/Bad Guy.'