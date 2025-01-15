Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola has claimed that Reece James' last-minute equaliser in his side's 2-2 draw with Chelsea should not have been allowed. The Blues captain, making his much-anticipated return to Premier League action after another hamstring injury, salvaged a point for the hosts with a late stoppage-time free-kick that found the bottom corner in Tuesday night’s thrilling contest at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea took a first-half lead thanks to Cole Palmer’s 14th Premier League goal of the season and created several opportunities to extend their advantage. However, Bournemouth weathered the pressure and mounted a spirited second-half comeback despite their deepening injury crisis. Justin Kluivert drew the sides level from the penalty spot after a reckless challenge by Moises Caicedo on Antoine Semenyo, who later fired home to give the Cherries the lead.

James delivered the final blow in the 95th minute with a free-kick that nestled into the bottom corner after Ryan Christie fouled Joao Felix. Despite the visitor's tireless efforts, the outcome already felt unjust, but manager Iraola has since argued that the goal should have been disallowed due to interference in the wall by Marc Cucurella.

Iraola Explains Why Chelsea Equaliser Shouldn't Have Stood

Marc Cucurella interfered with the wall in the buildup

“I’m angry because of how the equaliser has happened,” Iraola told the BBC, as per the Standard, following the point-share. “I think it’s a clear disallowed goal, it’s a free-kick, point of contact." He then added:

“Cucurella is touching our wall and doesn’t allow the yard it has to be and I don’t understand. I understand here, 94th minute, Stamford Bridge, the pressure, but there is someone in the VAR who only has to check this. A free-kick, point of contact, they are correctly placed or they are not. You can see in one second, they are not. It should be disallowed.”

Iraola continued: “One goal that you can check in two seconds. Cucurella is touching Semenyo, the last man in the wall at the point of contact... it should be very easy. Point of contact, is not in a legal position? Yes, that’s it disallowed, finished, we win the game.”

Current laws state that when three or more defending players form a wall, all attacking players must remain at least one yard away until the ball is in play, and Iraola left west London on Tuesday night feeling his side were robbed of the chance to go above Manchester City - who also drew 2-2 on the night away to Brentford - and into fifth in the Premier League table.