Tottenham Hotspur have Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola on their shortlist if they were to sack Ange Postecoglou, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

The pressure is mounting on Postecoglou after a disappointing campaign, particularly in the Premier League. Tottenham have been knocked out of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, but they do remain in the Europa League with a quarter-final tie against Eintracht Frankfurt around the corner.

Their season rests on achieving success in Europe, and it could be an opportunity for Postecoglou to save his job. If the Australian manager was judged purely on what he's achieved domestically this season, there's a chance Daniel Levy will have pulled the trigger.

Fabrizio Romano: Andoni Iraola a Manager of Interest

No decision made on Postecoglou yet

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano has confirmed that Iraola is a manager on Tottenham's shortlist, but there are several names being monitored. The respected journalist also confirms that no decision has been made on Postecoglou yet, with Spurs still competing in the Europa League.

"There are several names being monitored, Iraola is one of them for sure. But no decision has been made yet on Postecoglou, waiting also on Europa League campaign."

GIVEMESPORT sources have also confirmed that Daniel Levy wants to bring in Iraola if he decides to sack Postecoglou, with the Bournemouth manager considered their first-choice option. Marco Silva and Thomas Frank are also said to be options, with Levy clearly valuing Premier League experience.

As it stands, Postecoglou remains in charge as we head into the international break. If Tottenham were eliminated from the Europa League earlier this month, it would be interesting to know whether Postecoglou would have been relieved of his duties.

Domestically, Tottenham's season is over, but there's a chance it could be saved if Postecoglou delivers a trophy. Tottenham fans are desperate to see their club lift some silverware after a significant drought, and their manager will undoubtedly earn himself some credit in the bank if he can deliver a trophy over the next few weeks.

