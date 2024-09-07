New Wolverhampton Wanderers signing Andre produced an exceptional display, which has seen him described as 'the best on the pitch', in Brazil's narrow victory over Ecuador in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying last night.

A 30th minute strike from Real Madrid winger Rodryo was enough for the Canary Squad to see off the Ecuadorians, in a performance which 'left much to be desired' by Dorival Junior's men. The result leaves Brazil fourth in the South American qualification table for the 2026 World Cup, eight points behind leaders Argentina with 11 games still to play.

Andre, who arrived at Molineux in a £21 million deal on deadline day,, has been praised in Brazilian national media for what he produced in the game, applauded for his defensive acumen and quality on the ball. This was the midfielder's fifth cap for the South American Giants, as his stock within the game continues to grow.

Andre Impresses for Brazil

The midfielder was dubbed the 'best on the pitch'

Born in Algodao in the Bahia region of Brazil, Andre emerged through Fluminese's youth system, eventually bursting onto the scene during the 2020 season at the age of just 19. Establishing himself as one of the country's most adept young midfielders, the defensive midfielder made 197 appearances for the Serie A side, attracting interest from a host of European clubs.

After intense speculation linking him with a move to Fulham, as a replacement for Joao Palinha, Andre joined Wolves late in the window. Gary O'Neil was keen on finding a midfield partner for the player's compatriot, Joao Gomes, and identified Andre as the ideal option.

Making his Premier League debut in a 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest last week, managing a four-minute cameo off the bench, the 23-year-old will integrate properly into the West Midlanders' squad after the international break. Last night, deployed in a midfield trio alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Lucas Paqueta at the Pereira Stadium in Curitiba, Andre delivered a performance that has prompted widespread acclaim in the Brazilian press.

Globo described the Wolves star as 'the best on the pitch', nominating him as man of the match and praising his 'verticalised actions'. Meanwhile, Oglobo cited the former Fluminese man's defensive quality as the most significant contributing factor for Alisson Becker keeping a clean sheet in between the sticks.

Such praise can be unusual from a notoriously brutal media base, and thus Andre will be encouraged that he can begin to cement himself in Dorival Junior's plans ahead of 2026.

Andre's Serie A Statistics 2024 Appearances 12 Pass Accuracy 94.3% Progressive Passes Per 90 5.38 Tackles Per 90 2.02 Interceptions Per 90 1.26

Lemina and Ait-Nouri Injured on International Duty

The duo have been recalled

While Andre's positive performance for Brazil is good news for Wolves and O'Neil, the Premier League side have suffered a combination of set-backs during this international break. Both Rayan Ait-Nouri and Mario Lemina have withdrawn from their national team set-ups due to injury.

Ait-Nouri has been a pivotal figure for O'Neil's side during the Englishman's tenure thus far, providing an attacking outlet down Wolves' left. Meanwhile, Lemina has anchored the team's midfield effectively, with the pair returing from Algeria and Gabon duty respectively. Having lost two of their opening three Premier League games, the state of affairs at Molineux certainly isn't currently promising.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 07/09/2024