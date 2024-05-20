Highlights Andre Drummond is an elite rebounder with consistent performances throughout his career.

He rivals all-time greats in rebounding, such as Abdul-Jabbar and Rodman, despite a slight career decline.

Efficiency-wise, Drummond emerges as potentially the greatest pure rebounder in NBA history.

Andre Drummond, center of the Chicago Bulls, finds himself entering free agency at the end of this season as an unrestricted free agent. Although his play has slightly declined over the past couple of seasons, Drummond remains one of the best board grabbers in the league.

Early in his career, he put up almost unheard-of rebounding numbers and has put out far more quality performances than disappointing ones. When considering this, is it possible that Drummond is one of the best pure rebounders of all time? Could he even be the best ever?

Drummond’s Outstanding Rebounding Ability

Consistently putting up quality numbers, Drummond rises above his peers when it comes to rebounding

Not only does Drummond have the ability to grab a multitude of rebounds in any given outing, but he has the capacity to do so with incredible consistency. In fact, he’s grabbed fewer than 10 rebounds in only 32.8 percent of the games he’s played in.

Drummond’s Best Board Performances Rebounds Games Accomplished 25+ 9 20+ 91 15+ 313 10+ 581 <10 283

He’s grabbed 15 or more rebounds more times than he’s grabbed fewer than 10, so it’s safe to say a quality night on the boards is basically a given for Drummond. This is upheld by his incredible talent for tracking down missed shots, as his rebounding frequency has been steadily above 98 percent for the majority of his career.

Drummond’s Career Rebounding Frequency Season RPG REB FREQ% 2013-14 12.9 97.7 2014-15 13.3 98.7 2015-16 14.5 97.8 2016-17 13.7 99.3 2017-18 15.9 99.2 2018-19 15.5 99.7 2019-20 14.8 97.8 2020-21 11.9 99.6 2021-22 9.3 100 2022-23 6.6 99.5 2023-24 8.5 95.2

Both his rebounding ability and the consistency of his performances have placed him among the very best board-crashers of the modern era. Aside from leading the league in rebounding multiple times (offensively, defensively, and plain outright), he also holds the records for most rebounds per game for both the Detroit Pistons and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Drummond’s League-Leading Rebounding Type Times Accomplished Defensive 3 Offensive 6 Total 4

While Drummond is clearly one of, if not the most, dominant paint cleaners of the last couple of decades, just how prominent is his talent when looking across the history of the league?

Drummond Stands With the All-Time Greats

Even when comparing Drummond’s numbers to other Hall of Fame big men, he’s one of the best

Although Drummond may stand out in the modern era, there are a lot of great big men who have done similar things. When taking into account some of the most efficient and effective rebounders to ever play in the NBA, guys like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Hakeem Olajuwon, Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, and Dwight Howard, Drummond’s numbers are even more staggering.

Historical Rebounding Comparison Player RPG ORPG DRPG Drummond 12.4 4.2 8.1 Barkley 11.7 4.0 7.7 Abdul-Jabbar 11.2 2.4 9.3 O'Neal 10.9 3.5 7.4 Olajuwan 11.1 3.3 7.8 Howard 9.5 2.8 6.7

He’s been able to consistently grab more boards than a lot of the best to ever do it, but NBA historians may notice there was one glaring omission from that chart. Drummond’s rebounding output, while better than the vast majority, is rivaled by the only player to post more 20-plus rebounding performances than him.

Most 20+ Rebound Performances in NBA History Player Games With 20+ Rebounds Rodman 158 Drummond 91 Howard 82 Jordan 60 Barkley 54

Dennis Rodman, having played for two major dynasties in (ironically) the Pistons and the Bulls, is known as arguably the best pure rebounder to ever grace an NBA court. There are some key statistics, however, that may prove otherwise.

Drummond vs Rodman on the Boards

Rodman may have averaged more rebounds per game in his career, but Drummond has been more efficient

Rodman has the rare distinction of averaging more rebounds across his career than Drummond, with 13.1 per game compared to Drummond’s 12.4 a game. He’s also led the league in rebounding more than Drummond has (having done so seven times), but interestingly, never led in offensive or defensive rebounding individually. When looking at rebounds per 36 minutes, per 100 possessions, and total rebounding percentage, though, it paints Drummond as the more efficient rebounder.

Drummond vs Rodman Rebounding Player RPG REB Per 36 Minutes REB per 100 Possessions TRB% Drummond 12.4 16.4 15.0 25.1 Rodman 13.1 14.9 13.7 23.4

Along with grabbing more boards per 36 minutes, per 100 possessions and just grabbing a higher percentage of rebounds than Rodman, Drummond is also slightly more efficient when it comes to giving his team another chance at scoring. On the offensive end, despite Rodman averaging a fraction of a point more rebounds per game, Drummond grabs more per 36 and just as many per 100 possessions.

Drummond vs Rodman Offensive Rebounding Player ORPG OREB Per 36 Min OREB Per 100 Possessions OREB% Drummond 4.2 5.6 7.8 16.8 Rodman 4.8 5.4 7.8 17.2

Drummond, while possessing a few statistics that don’t quite stand with Rodman, is technically a more efficient rebounder when breaking down by time and possession. Of course, the pace of play increased in the time between their careers, in theory giving Drummond more chances to rebound, but Drummond’s consistency insinuates that he would be just as effective.

The aspect of difference of quality in play when comparing players, though, does bring up a pretty big issue when comparing players’ rebounding specifically. As when looking at rebounding statistics, Wilt Chamberlain stands far and above anyone else.

Despite Chamberlain’s massive rebounding numbers, he was playing in an environment that will never be replicated

Chamberlain stood at a towering height of 7-foot-1 with a 7-foot-8 wingspan. He also started his career in the NBA in the 1959-60 season.

The NBA, having officially been formed in 1948, has seen the game it’s centered around grow and evolve across its storied decades. The quality of both players and play has improved season after season.

This means that, at least in comparison to the state of modern NBA basketball, the league was effectively still in its infancy when Chamberlain was putting up these historically tall numbers. This affected not only his play but his recorded statistics as many advanced stats (even things like offensive and defensive rebounds, respectively), were not kept track of.

Chamberlain Career Averages Player PPG RPG APG Chamberlain 30.1 22.9 4.4

While Chamberlain’s place in basketball history is very well-earned, as he has the right mix of size, skill, basketball IQ and athleticism to be elite in any era, it must also be acknowledged that his competition was not as impressive as him (or the average modern-NBA player). He did play against other all-time great players (such as Bull Russell, Elgin Baylor, Wayne Embry, and a young Abdul-Jabar), but the talent was much more concentrated in certain players at that point in time.

Thus, Chamberlain’s numbers, while indeed tall atop the NBA record books, are also greatly inflated due to the talent he was playing against. This makes it incredibly difficult to compare him to his successors, as with each passing season the NBA became more and more talented while the concentration of talent slowly spread away from certain players and across the entire league.

With Chamberlain out of the conversation, the best rebounder of all time would be either Rodman or Drummond. When digging deep into stats, however, Drummond’s efficiency just slightly edges him above Rodman, making him (effectively) the best pure rebounder to ever play in the NBA.