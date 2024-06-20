Highlights Andre Drummond is set to hit unrestricted free agency in the summer of 2024, potentially leading to the center joining a new team.

Drummond's best years look to be behind him, but the former star looks to provide value to a winning team after a productive 2023-24 season.

As one of the game's most dominant rebounders, he could have several high-profile suitors looking into his availability this off-season.

After a 2023-24 season where he seemed to have led a slight career resurgence, Andre Drummond will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer. A two-time All-Star with the Detroit Pistons and a player who once averaged 16 rebounds over the course of 78 games in the 2017-18 season, Drummond returned to form while playing just 17.1 minutes per game with the Chicago Bulls this past season.

The Pistons' former leader impacted each game he appeared in during his second season in Chicago, averaging a higher Player Efficiency Rating (23.0) than several members of the league's 2023-24 All-NBA teams, like Stephen Curry (20.6), Kevin Durant (21.2), Jayson Tatum (22.3) and Anthony Edwards (19.7).

Drummond proved in 2024 that he still has a lot left in the tank regarding the potential value he can add to a team trying to take the next step.

Andre Drummond Stats - 2023-24 Regular Season - Chicago Bulls Category Stat PTS 8.4 REB 9.0 OREB 3.4 TS% 57.6%

Drummond's productive season came after an underwhelming first campaign as a member of the Bulls, where he averaged 6 points and 6.6 rebounds in 12.7 minutes of action. After the Bulls started to utilize Drummond more in the 2023-24 season, it was shown that his all-time rebounding ability was still intact.

Drummond has averaged 12.4 rebounds per game in his career, the 14th-highest mark in league history. His astonishing number of 10,671 rebounds also places him at No. 33 all-time in total career rebounds.

Now that Drummond has shown that the skill that made him an All-Star in 2016 and 2018 is still present, these are the three teams that could likely enlist the services of Drummond in 2024-25 and beyond.

3 Memphis Grizzlies

This young and fascinating team could heavily improve their rebounding with Drummond

The Memphis Grizzlies are somewhat of a confusing team regarding their rebounding. Some numbers would suggest that their tenacity on the boards is fantastic, while others contradict that statement.

Their offensive and defensive rebounding statistics describe this fork in the road perfectly, and simply enough. In 2023-24, the Grizzlies averaged 10.9 offensive rebounds, a great number that placed the team inside the top-10 in the league. On the defensive boards, they surprisingly averaged just 31.7 rebounds, the third-lowest rank in the association.

Memphis Grizzlies Rebounding + Paint Presence - 2023-24 Regular Season Category Stat League Rank REB 42.6 24 OREB 10.9 10 2nd PTS 13.4 19 PITP 46.0 30

Although Drummond is an all-around rebounding threat, his offensive rebounding is the main component of what makes him so valuable. In the 2023-24 season, Drummond was one of the best on the offensive glass, bringing in 3.4 rebounds on that side of the floor each night, the seventh-highest total in the entire league.

Drummond was also one of the most efficient offensive rebounders of anyone in the world, pulling down those 3.4 offensive boards on only 6.2 offensive rebound chances per game.

As a member of the Grizzlies, Drummond would provide an extra level of intensity that could change the complexion of the team as a whole. While he may only play 15-20 minutes a night as a reserve for the 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, Jaren Jackson Jr., it was proven in 2023-2024 that Drummond could heavily impact a game despite playing a lesser role.

Drummond's price tag is also expected to be fairly cheap, possibly saving Memphis plenty of money. Desmond Bane's five-year, $207 million contract extension kicks in next season, so adding Drummond and retaining players like Vince Williams Jr. and GG Jackson could help Memphis tremendously in terms of their salary-to-production ratio.

Drummond's attractiveness as a player in free agency comes from his generational ability to grab rebounds, but the second-chance points that he creates, as a result, are also reasons why plenty of teams may want to negotiate with the former All-Star.

Most of Drummond's looks in the paint are off the rebounds he comes down with and the extra possessions he creates for his team, so his impact could bring the team that scored the least points in the paint in 2023-24 to more respectable standards of interior scoring.

The Grizzlies big-man depth may be due for an upgrade as well, as their only front-court player with a guaranteed contract set to play behind Jackson Jr. is Brandon Clarke, who missed time in 2023-24 due to several Achilles-related injuries.

Other than Clarke, Santi Aldama would be next on their front-court depth chart if he returns to the roster through his team option for 2024-25. The addition of Drummond would provide the rebounding help that the team desperately needs, and the ability to create second-chance opportunities for his offensively-gifted star teammates, like Ja Morant and Desmond Bane.

2 Miami Heat

One of the best hustle teams in the league needs help in the rebounding department

The Eastern Conference champion in both 2020 and 2023, the Miami Heat have consistently been in the fold as a contending team in this decade, despite lacking superstar talent. To make up for it, the team has focused on finding the hidden gems of the association and turning them into incredible competitors through rigorous practice and embodying everything that is known as, 'Heat Culture.'

Since his arrival in Miami, Jimmy Butler, along with Bam Adebayo, have been leading the charge for several of the most unsuspecting teams to make the NBA Finals that the league has ever seen. There's only one problem with the Heat's identity as a great hustle team, and it's that they don't seem to fare very well in one of the biggest areas of hustle in the sport.

Miami Heat Rebounding + Paint Presence - 2023-24 Regular Season Category Stat League Rank REB 42.3 26 OREB 9.3 26 2nd PTS 11.5 28 PITP 47.2 25

The Heat have garnered a reputation as one of the few teams in the league that consists mostly of players who are completely bought into the system, that dive for loose balls and take charges regardless of the potential bodily harm it may cost.

The interesting thing about their undying spirit and hustle is that it doesn't necessarily help them on the boards. Since the team relies solely on the 6-foot-nine Adebayo for rebounding purposes, the team has seen a colossal fall in their rebounding and paint activity. While the team tries to push the idea of team rebounding and simply getting bodies on the opposing players, the lack of height doesn't help their cause when trying to sky for rebounds.

The addition of Drummond in Miami would help to improve these numbers greatly, as his activity on the glass and his explosive athleticism would provide the team with force at the rim, though questions about spacing and his fit with the team's feared zone defense would certainly come about.

There are several things in basketball that teams cannot afford to miss if they want to be competitive, and one of those is rebounding. To fully complete a defensive stop, a team must grab and hold onto the defensive rebound that comes from the opposing team's missed shot. If there's anyone in the league that could help with that one task, it's Drummond.

As for the Heat's salary situation, things would have to fall perfectly into place to retain some of their key players while bringing in Drummond. For example, Caleb Martin accepting his $7,126,900 player option for 2024-25 would push the Heat further and further towards reaching the second apron, which would incur more financial problems for the franchise.

As things currently stand, the Heat will spend a total of $440,748,035 on five different players over the next three seasons, which include Butler and Adebayo, along with Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier and Duncan Robinson. The Heat could have a chance of signing Drummond with their projected $5.2 million taxpayer mid-level exception.

According to Anthony Chiang and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Heat's president, Pat Riley, offered some insight into how he views the Heat's financial difficulties, as well as differentiating the business side of basketball from on-court production during his exit interview. Riley's comments also hinted towards the possibility of making some changes this sumer in the name of financial freedom.

"You got to put a pencil to the bottom line, too. Then also, you have to put a pencil to what the cost is going to be in the collateral damage of going over the first and second apron and then repeater tax. This is a business as well as it is anything else." - Pat Riley

1 Golden State Warriors

NBA's best team on the glass can bolster their big-man depth

On the other side of the rebounding standings in the league, the team that averaged the largest number of rebounds this past regular season (46.7) could ironically use some help with their front-court depth. In past seasons, the Warriors relied heavily on Kevon Looney and Draymond Green's rebounding prowess, but this season was different, as team rebounding was the plan for the 2023-24 iteration of the Golden State Warriors.

Even though the Warriors were great on the glass, their size has still been a point of contention for many in basketball circles, especially with Looney's potential release from the team.

Golden State Warriors Rebounding + Paint Presence - 2023-24 Regular Season Category Stat League Rank REB 46.7 1 OREB 12.1 5 2nd PTS 15.7 5 PITP 48.6 20

The Warriors' long-time game plan on offense has been about constant ball movement, fluid off-ball actions and floor spacing, but the last two seasons have not gone so well for the NBA champions from 2022. Drummond's impact on the Warriors would be beneficial in some areas and not in others, namely in their offensive schemes.

However, the impressive rookie season of Trayce Jackson-Davis could give the team hope that a rim-running, athletic center could make a massive difference for the team in the same ways that Jackson-Davis did in his first campaign.

In a way, Drummond's impact on the Warriors could resemble what it would be for Memphis, as his primary focus could be set on extending plays or creating new possessions for his team through second-chance opportunities.

Since the Warriors have begun their incredible dynasty with Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, their biggest weapon has been collecting offensive rebounds of their own, which then leads to a scrambling defense trying to cover some of the greatest shooters in the history of the game.

Both Curry and Thompson's ability to attack a defense that's not set have been keys to the team's success, and Drummond could surely help in that cause. At just 30-years-old, Drummond may very well be able to keep up with the pace of the Warriors' system, but the team certainly has a lot on their minds to go along with their depth at the center position.