Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has struggled with fitness issues this season and has become a bit of a forgotten man, but journalist Paul Brown has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that he could be reintegrated before long.

Sean Dyche has a thin squad to deal with this campaign and will undoubtedly need all hands to the pump in order to guide his side away from the relegation zone. The 10-point deduction placed on Everton by the Premier League plunged them into the bottom three, and poor finances means the Toffees have a lack of cover in multiple positions.

Gomes spent last season on loan at Ligue 1 side Lille and hasn't featured for the Merseyside club this season, but he appears to be edging closer to full fitness. Dyche could do with an additional body in the midfield, and it could save the club some money heading into January.

Andre Gomes is close to returning for Everton

Gomes joined Everton for a fee of £22 million from Barcelona, the Catalan giants, following an initial season-long loan at Goodison Park, as reported by Sky Sports. The Portuguese international rapidly established himself as a crucial player for the Toffees. However, in recent years, he has seen a decline in his status within the team, leading to a loan spell away from Goodison Park.

Gomes, who earns £120,000 per week, has not made any appearances under the management of Dyche due to injury this term. With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Everton finds themselves in a challenging situation regarding Gomes. A View From The Bullens presenter Ben Winstanley previously told GIVEMESPORT that Gomes is an exceptional human being, but he can't see Dyche picking him in the starting XI.

Dyche recently confirmed that Gomes is back on the grass and training with the senior squad, but he needs minutes to build up match fitness. The former Barcelona man featured for the U21 side last week, with Dyche suggesting that he needs 90 minutes after being substituted on the hour mark in a previous fixture for the youth side.

Idrissa Gueye is set to link up with Senegal for the African Cup of Nations in the new year, so Dyche could do with another midfielder in his ranks. Financial problems mean the Toffees might not be able to dip into the market for reinforcements, so Gomes recovering and establishing himself as a squad player would be hugely beneficial for all parties.

Paul Brown verdict

Brown has suggested that he believes Gomes will get back into the Everton squad in the near future due to the lack of depth they currently have in their squad. The journalist adds that he could still have a role to play this season and he wouldn't be surprised if he's reintegrated before long. However, it's unlikely that he's going to become a guaranteed starter at Goodison Park. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"I think he's been in the squad under Sean Dyche and I think he'll get back in the squad when needed. I think Everton's bench at the weekend was not the greatest. He may still have a role to play this season. I wouldn't be surprised if he's reintegrated before long. I doubt he'll be in the starting XI if Sean Dyche has any of his other options available but it may be that they need him at times off the bench this season and I think while he's there, that's the right approach to take. You need to make anyone who's still in your squad feel wanted so there's no reason to expect him to be frozen out I don't think."

Arnaut Danjuma signed on loan for Everton during the summer transfer window, but he's struggled to make an impact on Merseyside. The Toffees did everything they could to secure his signature after missing out in January, but he's clearly not fancied by Dyche and his coaching team.

Brown has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Danjuma hasn't done enough to warrant the club taking him on a long-term basis and he doesn't have a future at Everton. The Merseyside outfit don't have a lot of cash to play with, so signing Danjuma on a permanent deal when he's making little impact wouldn't make a lot of sense.