Andre Iguodala is a four-time NBA champion, one-time Finals MVP, and one-time All-Star and with that, NBA writer Mark Medina has told GiveMeSport he believes the 39-year-old is a Hall of Famer.

Golden State Warriors - Andre Iguodala's career

Iguodala was drafted into the NBA in 2004 with the ninth overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers. He spent eight years with Philadelphia before spending a season with the Denver Nuggets. But his career really took off when he signed a four-year deal with the Golden State Warriors in 2013.

The guard ended up winning the NBA championship in 2015, 2017, and 2018 with the Warriors and was the NBA Finals MVP in 2015. After leaving Golden State for one season to play in Miami, he rejoined the club in 2021 and won the NBA title again in 2022.

Will Iguodala become a Hall of Famer?

With Iguodala having won four NBA titles, a Finals MVP, and being an NBA All-Star, Mark Medina told GiveMeSport that he believes the 39-year-old belongs in the Hall of Fame.

"He's going to have a Hall of Fame career when it's all said and done. He's been an ultimate winner when it comes to him being underrated with the Warriors" Medina said to GiveMeSport.

"I think you can look at through a few lenses here. Certainly, he's not given the same amount of attention that Steph Curry has got with being a transformational figure in the NBA and with the Warriors franchise themselves. Same thing with Klay Thompson with being the second-best shooter of all time. Draymond Green being one of the best defenders, Kevin Durant being the ultimate cheat code with them, landing him as a free agent, and rightfully so. But I think that internally, the Warriors certainly recognize Andre Iguodala has value in tying everything together."

Iguodala's been a consistent winner

There's no questioning Andre Iguodala's pedigree. He played a key role in the Golden State Warriors winning the NBA title four times since 2015. Yet, Iguodala being a Hall of Famer has been a topic of debate for years given he has only been an All-Star once and wasn't a top-three player on his own team.

But, Iguodala has been one of the best defensive players as he made the All-Defensive First Team in 2014, All-Defensive Second Team in 2011 and All-Rookie First Team in 2005. Along with his NBA accolades, Andre Iguodala was a member of the 2012 United States Olympic basketball team which won a gold medal.

When Iguodala finally does retire, it will surely only be a matter of time before he is in the NBA Hall of Fame.