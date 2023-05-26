Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala has won the NBA title four times and NBA writer Mark Medina told GiveMeSport that he is the ultimate winner.

When Iguodala entered the league many years ago as the ninth overall pick by the Philadelphia 76ers, he was a star player who could shoot and score on his own. His defense was also a big reason for his success, but as his career progressed he changed his role.

Mark Medina calls Iguodala a selfless player

During his time with the Golden State Warriors, Iguodala was not the go-to offensive player. Instead, the veteran played well defensively and when he got the ball he made the most of it. He was also willing to come off the bench which many NBA players don't like doing, but NBA writer Mark Medina says shows how selfless Iguodala is.

"He is a selfless player. He's willing to come off the bench, he's able to do literally everything on the court - defending all five positions or being the glue offensively to ensure that the offense runs very smoothly as a team. He is a player that has the chops to hold other star players accountable, as well as elevate the younger teammates around him," Medina said to GiveMeSport.

"So he's the ultimate winner. He's shown that he can be the number one guy when he was with Philadelphia as an all-star caliber player. But he's also shown that he's been the ultimate team player with winning championships with the Warriors. So you know, certainly people within the Warriors and the NBA don't underrate his skills and value. But it's obviously not as glamorous as what it means for the Warriors franchise when you compare what the other all-stars have done for them."

Iguodala's future

Although Mark Medina calls Andre Iguodala a selfless player and the ultimate winner, his future in the NBA is uncertain.

The 39-year-old guard has been playing in the NBA since 2004 and played just eight games for the Warriors this season due to injuries. With that, it's not clear if he will play again in his age 40-season for the 2023-24 season.

The 6 foot 6 veteran is not under contract for next season, but considering how much the Warriors have liked his contributions, it's possible that they bring him back on another one-year deal. Even if he doesn't play a lot, Iguodala giving advice on the bench and the locker room could be massive for this Warriors team, which has gotten younger as of late.