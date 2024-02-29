Highlights Iguodala prefers Kyrie Irving over Stephen Curry for clutch shots due to Irving's fear factor and handling skills.

Despite Curry's elite shooting and career success, Irving's shot in the 2016 Finals solidifies him as a clutch player.

Curry leads the NBA in clutch points this season, but Irving's ability to create space and fear factor are emphasized by Iguodala.

When the Martians invade and point the death beam at Earth, and say there's one shot to save humanity, Max Kellerman wants Andre Iguodala to take the final shot.

Iguodala, on the other hand, wants none other than Kyrie Irving to take the shot. For what it's worth, Irving did end Iguodala's shot to win the 2016 NBA Finals, sinking a three over Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors to clinch the first and only title in Cleveland Cavaliers' history.

Maybe Iguodala got flashbacks to 2016 when he gave his answer, but he was adamant that he would want Irving getting the ball in the final seconds over his former teammate and the NBA's all-time leading three-point shooter.

Who's the better clutch player?

It's no question that both Irving and Curry are elite shooters

In terms of NBA legacy, Curry is the undisputed greatest shooter ever. Irving, a talented guard in his own right, has elite handles and hit the biggest shot in Finals history, although Curry has certainly had the better career.

Clutch Stats Per Game, 2023-24 NBA Season Category Kyrie Irving Stephen Curry PPG 4.1 5.0 FG% 55.6% 50.5% 3PT% 46.2% 47.5% TOV 0.2 0.2

Iguodala stressed that both are elite shooters, but Irving's ability to create space with the ball in his hands is second to none. He also claimed that Irving is the most feared player in the NBA.

"For the last-second shot, I'm going with Kyrie. You're talking about fear factor at any given moment, or for like that moment, Kyrie. Because with Steph, I think he's shown, at least proven, to teams that you can double him, and if you can just try to get the ball out of his hands, then I guess that's the way to combat him. But with Kyrie, he's just so good, you can't get the ball out of his hands...you talk about fear factor, you ask anybody in the league, that's a scary guy to see."-Andre Iguodala

Of course, if anyone has any pro-Irving bias it would be Iguodala and anyone on the Warriors in 2016, when Irving cemented himself as a clutch player. Coming back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals is the ultimate pressure test, and Irving and LeBron James passed with flying colors.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Stephen Curry leads the NBA in total clutch points this season, with 165.

With both Irving's Dallas Mavericks and Curry's Warriors expected to make some noise in the playoffs, expect both players to have chances to prove their worthiness of taking the final shots. The best argument against Irving, however, is that he is not the best player on his own team.

When the Mavericks are down by a point, Luka Doncic is the player who will be called upon to hit a dagger to end a game. For the Warriors, there is no question that the ball will be in Curry's hands as the clock ticks down.