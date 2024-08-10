Highlights Manchester City won the Community Shield after beating Manchester United in a penalty shootout.

Andre Onana tried to psych out Erling Haaland but failed as the Norwegian calmly put the ball in the opposite corner.

Haaland's composure and Onana's antics show the importance of mental strength in penalty shootouts.

Manchester City defeated Manchester United on penalties to claim the first piece of silverware of the season. The Citizens secured the Community Shield through the shootout success after Andre Onana's baffling antics before Erling Haaland's spot kick.

The Cameroon international isn't shy of confidence, and he showed this when coming face-to-face with the deadliest striker in world football. Goalkeepers are often forced to try and find any advantage possible when facing a penalty, as mind games can be key to the mental element. Emiliano Martinez has shown this many times in the past, as he's got inside the head of the opposing player and been able to win the duel as a result.

Onana wasn't quite so fortunate on this occasion as Haaland wasn't going to fall for the shot-stopper's attempts to distract him. The Norwegian kept a cool head and kept his side in the contest despite being behind at the time.

Erling Haaland Slots Home With Ease

Onana's antics backfired badly

Onana - who used a strange approach to a penalty shootout in a friendly against Arsenal in pre-season - tried to get the better of Haaland when the 24-year-old stepped up to take his penalty. The United 'keeper could be seen shouting in the direction of the forward from his goalline, to which Haaland brushed off with a smile.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erling Haaland has scored 45 out of his 50 career penalties.

The 28-year-old then moved closer to the post on his right-hand side in an effort to tempt the striker into shooting towards the opposite corner. As Haaland made his run up to the ball, Onana quickly shuffled across his line and dived towards the area of the goal he wanted his opponent to aim for. Instead of taking the bait, City's talisman cooly slotted the ball into the opposite corner, leaving the goalkeeper helpless. View the moment below:

After keeping his side in the match with the ice-cold execution from 12 yards out, Haaland was seen running back towards the halfway line while laughing. Onana's attempts to faze the Citizens star were unsuccessful and the Norway international saw the funny side.

Onana Has Promised to 'Take More Risks'

He's doesn't want to play safe

Speaking during Man United's pre-season preparations, Onana promised supporters of the club that he wouldn't be looking to take the easy option in the upcoming campaign. Per The Independent, Erik ten Hag's first-choice 'keeper stated:

"I will take a lot of risks. I can tell you in advance already - be prepared, because it’s going to be [that way] this season, trust me."

The attempted mind games with Haaland may be just the first moment of madness the former Inter Milan and Ajax shot-stopper displays in the next 12 months. One thing that's for sure is that it's unlikely to be a boring season with the Cameroonian between the sticks.