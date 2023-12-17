Highlights Andre Onana claimed he was not fazed by the atmosphere at Anfield, stating he is used to high-intensity games.

Virgil Van Dijk was frustrated with Man United's time-wasting tactics as Liverpool were held to a 0-0 draw.

Onana's confidence looks to be on the up despite enduring a difficult start to life in England.

Andre Onana gave a rather blunt response when asked about the atmosphere at Anfield during Manchester United's goalless draw with Liverpool in the Premier League. Erik ten Hag's side were coming off the back of being dumped out of Europe after a deflating 1-0 loss against Bayern Munich only days earlier and Liverpool were aiming to go top of the league table with a victory.

Many expected it to be a walk in the park for Jürgen Klopp's high-flying Reds - who had won all of their previous home games in the 2023/24 Premier League campaign - but Onana and co dug in deep to walk away with a clean sheet and a point as the match ended in a 0-0 draw.

The crowd never really got into the game as expected. Typically, for such a big game, the home support at Liverpool is renowned for being incredibly tense and passionate. So much so, that visiting teams often appear to crumble under the intense nature of the atmosphere.

United didn't fall victim to this, however, as a sloppy display on the pitch from the Liverpool players translated to a rather subdued atmosphere inside the famous ground. Onana was questioned about how much of a factor the crowd played following keeping his sixth league clean sheet of the campaign.

He was not fazed at all by the home support

When asked about whether he noticed the atmosphere being overbearing, the goalkeeper told MUTV (per the Liverpool Echo) that he was not overly aware of this being the case:

Nothing. At Manchester United you're going to get that, I have to be ready for everything. I'm used to be playing big games with high intensity.

Having previously played at Anfield in front of no fans at all during the lockdown season for Ajax, Onana still talked the opposition up before reaffirming the expectation levels at Man United: "Like I said, it was nice to play here today. We played a good opponent but we showed we have good players, a big club but being Manchester United you must try to win, win every game."

Despite his comments showing respect for the Merseyside club, the shot-stopper's actions during the match didn't go down very well with Liverpool players, specifically Virgil Van Dijk.

Virgil van Dijk hits out at Onana

The Liverpool captain was furious with the United number one

Being the away side with a lot of pressure being piled on at times, United did what many teams do in the Premier League. This involved taking slightly longer with goal kicks and throw-ins to run the clock down.

This didn't seem to sit well with Liverpool captain - Van Dijk - who claimed in his post-match interview that his team were the only side trying to win the game. Alex Crook of talkSPORT posted on X (formerly Twitter) claiming that the Dutchman told Onana: "Because of you we only played a half-hour game."

This was a reference to the time-wasting Liverpool felt had taken place throughout the encounter. The Cameroon international is said to have replied merely with a smile. This sort of confidence will be a breath of fresh air for Man United fans after seeing Onana struggle to adapt to life in England thus far.

A trip to West Ham two days before Christmas and a home game against Aston Villa on Boxing Day are coming up for Ten Hag's side as they look to build on the slight momentum they picked up with the draw against their arch rivals.