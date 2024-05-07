Highlights Andre Onana replaced David de Gea as Manchester United's first-choice goalkeeper last summer but it has been a mixed season for the Cameroonian.

Onana made a series of errors after joining from Inter Milan but appeared to settle into his role after a difficult first few months at Old Trafford.

However, Onana's form has dipped again of late and he was at least partly culpable for goals against Sheffield United, Burnley and Crystal Palace.

The debate around whether Manchester United were right to replace David de Gea with Andre Onana died down during the middle period of the season, with the Cameroonian having seemingly settled in to life at Old Trafford following a tricky start.

However, the former Ajax and Inter Milan stopper has not covered himself in glory in United's last few games, making a howling error against Sheffield United before conceding a penalty against Burnley and being beaten easily by Crystal Palace's Michael Olise.

Of course, Onana is being asked to perform in trying circumstances at United, but that is something his predecessor De Gea generally thrived at, often delivering his best performances when United were under the cosh defensively, while he sometimes struggled to keep his concentration when he was not being called upon so often.

Onana's 2023-24 stats vs De Gea's 2022-23 stats (Premier League only) Andre Onana David de Gea 55 Goals conceded 43 56 Expected goals conceded 41.3 135 Saves 99 74.6% Save percentage 71.1% 8 Clean sheets 17 22.9% Clean sheet percentage 44.7% 0/7 Penalty saves 1/3 137 out of 472 (29%) Passes over 40 yards and success rate 141 out of 449 (31.4%) 37 out of 556 (6.7%) Crosses stopped 15 of 526 (2.9%) 1 Errors leading to a goal 2

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David de Gea made more appearances for United (545) than any other goalkeeper in the club's history. Alex Stepney, United's goalkeeper when they won the 1968 European Cup, is second with 539 appearances.

Onana's Form This Season Analysed

Goalkeeper has had rocky first season in Manchester

Onana's first appearance for United ended with him luckily avoiding a penalty being awarded against him for a reckless challenge during the season opener against Wolves. That incident signalled the beginning of a rocky period and he was culpable for a number of goals in a short period of time, mainly in the Champions League against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray.

In the Premier League, while being far from flawless, Onana has been more dependable. The 28-year-old has saved more shots than any other goalkeeper in the division with 135, and his 74.6 per cent save percentage is bettered only by West Ham United stopper Alphonse Areola.

Onana has conceded one fewer goal than he would have been expected to using the expected goals against (xGA) metric. His xGA for the season to date is 56, but he has conceded 55 goals. Onana has kept just eight clean sheets but that is primarily down to the amount of shots he has been exposed to due to United's shoddy outfield play.

Interestingly, given he was partly signed for his ball-playing ability, Onana's success rate with his long passing is one of the worst in the division. Only four goalkeepers have a lower pass completion rate than Onana (29 per cent) with passes over 40 yards in length.

Onana is an undoubted upgrade on De Gea when it comes to commanding his penalty area. De Gea was never the most confident when it came to venturing from his goal line and claiming crosses but Onana does not have that issue. He has stopped 37 of the 556 crosses (6.7 per cent) he's faced this season.

David de Gea's 2022-23 Form Analysed

Spaniard left as a free agent after Ten Hag's ruthless decision

David de Gea is one of United's greatest-ever goalkeepers but does not have the medals to show it having played in a struggling team for the vast majority of his time at the club. The Spaniard won the fans' player of the year award four times in five years during the 2010s having bailed the team out on countless occasions.

De Gea's form dipped in his latter years at United and there was a lot of indecision on the club's side over whether they wanted to keep him beyond the end of his contract. There were talks over a new deal on vastly reduced terms - De Gea was earning £375,000 a week between 2019 and 2023 - but Erik ten Hag ultimately decided against keeping him after high-profile errors against West Ham, Sevilla and Manchester City towards the end of the campaign.

It's easy to forget De Gea won the Premier League Golden Glove during his final season at United, keeping 17 clean sheets - three more than any other goalkeeper. De Gea made 99 saves all season, which is significantly fewer than Onana has made, but that is because he was shielded by a more stable team and faced far fewer shots.

De Gea's save percentage of 71.1 was lower than Onana's (74.6) while he also conceded more goals than he would have been expected to using the xGA metric. De Gea's xGA was 41.3 but he conceded 43 goals.

Somewhat surprisingly, De Gea's success rate with passes over a distance of 40 yards or more is higher than Onana's, with De Gea successfully executing 141 of his 449 attempted long passes (31.4 per cent success rate).

Unsurprisingly, given De Gea's lack of penalty-box authority, he stopped just 15 of the 526 of the crosses that came into his area (2.9 per cent).

All statistics gathered from fbref and the Premier League.