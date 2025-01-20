Summary Andre Onana's continued poor form at Man United raises doubts about his ability to be a mainstay under Ruben Amorim.

David de Gea's stunning revival at Fiorentina surpasses expectations, as some fans want him back.

Comparing their stats, De Gea outperforms Onana this season in certain areas, suggesting newer doesn't always equate to better.

The debate over whether Manchester United made the right call in replacing David de Gea with Andre Onana had largely quietened midway through last season, as the Cameroonian seemed to find his footing at Old Trafford after a rocky start. Lately, however, the former Ajax and Inter Milan goalkeeper has done little to completely remove himself from those early comparisons.

Onana conceded directly from a corner in a humbling 2-0 home loss to Wolves in December and has struggled to rediscover form since. Most recently, he looked unconvincing in his attempts to stem the tide as Brighton & Hove Albion walked away with all three points from a stadium that once inspired fear but now seems all too inviting under Ruben Amorim.

Onana's recent performances have cast fresh doubt over whether he's the right man to be Man Utd's No. 1 goalkeeper - one of the most scrutinised positions in world football. Meanwhile, over in Italy, De Gea is enjoying a far more successful stint between the posts for Fiorentina. Let's take a closer look at their respective stats for the 2024-25 season so far.

Andre Onana vs David de Gea (2024/25 Season) Andre Onana David de Gea 22 Games Played 18 1980 Minutes Played 1551 6 Clean Sheets 7 32 Goals Conceded 18 29 Goals Conceded Inside Box 15 3 Goals Conceded Outside Box 3 56 Saves Made 48 63.64% Save Percentage 72.73% 4 Penalties Faced 3 1 Penalties Saved 2 782 Passes Attempted 457 570 Passes Completed 324 72.89% Passing Accuracy 70.9% 32.46% Long Range Pass Accuracy 47.18% 1 Chances Created 1 0 Assists 1 0 Yellow Cards 0 0 Red Cards 0

Statistics are from Premier League and Serie A games only.

Onana's Form This Season Analysed

The Cameroonian is back to square one with his confidence

In the first five Premier League games of the season, Onana briefly looked like one of the league’s top goalkeepers, highlighted by his impressive run of four clean sheets. However, the 28-year-old has quickly reminded the United faithful that his performances often hinge on his confidence - something that, unfortunately, has never been in abundance.

Since that strong start, Onana has managed just two more clean sheets in 17 games, ensuring the jury is still out on his status at the club. The Red Devils have conceded three or more goals at home on five separate occasions, against Liverpool, Tottenham, Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, and Brighton & Hove Albion.

While some of the blame undoubtedly falls on the defenders in front of him, Onana’s troubling tally of 32 goals conceded in 22 games, coupled with a save percentage of just 63.64%, has left him vulnerable to mounting criticism. This scrutiny intensifies when you factor in his three errors leading to goals this season - ranking him third in the Premier League behind Ipswich Town's Arijanet Muric and Southampton's Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: From the 84 shots Andre Onana has faced in the Premier League this season, he has let 32 in - meaning the Man United goalkeeper concedes a goal every 2.6 shots on average.

It’s worth noting that one positive aspect of Onana’s game this season has been his short pass accuracy, which stands at a respectable 72.89%. However, with United, as acknowledged by their manager, teetering on the edge of a relegation battle, Onana will inevitably be judged more on his primary responsibility - keeping the ball out of the net. And unfortunately, that’s an area where he’s struggled.

David de Gea's Form This Season Analysed

The veteran is piecing together a stunning career revival in Italy

David de Gea is undeniably one of Man United's greatest-ever goalkeepers, though his trophy cabinet remains lighter than it should be, having spent much of his career at the club in a struggling team. The Spaniard was a constant saviour, winning the fans' player of the year award four times in five years during the 2010s, repeatedly bailing the team out with his crucial saves.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David de Gea ranks fourth on the list of goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in Premier League history (147 in 415 appearances), while he has featured in the PFA Team of the Year four times.

However, in his latter years at United, his form began to wane, and the club found itself in a state of indecision over whether to keep him beyond his contract. There were discussions about a new deal with significantly reduced terms—De Gea had been earning £375,000 a week between 2019 and 2023—but Erik ten Hag ultimately chose to move on after a series of high-profile errors against West Ham, Sevilla, and Manchester City towards the end of the season.

After taking 18 months to weigh his options, De Gea found a new home with Fiorentina at the start of this season. And to suggest that he has simply proven he’s still got it would be an injustice—what he’s experiencing in Italy is nothing short of a remarkable renaissance, and some United fans are begging for his return.

Despite playing four fewer games than Onana in the 2024/25 campaign, De Gea has kept more clean sheets, conceded an astonishing 14 fewer goals, saved twice as many penalties (despite facing fewer), and boasts a save percentage that’s over 11% better than his successor’s. It’s clear that, in Italy, he’s reignited his career in a way few could have predicted.

While it's unlikely that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS hierarchy will go back in for the Spaniard, the Old Trafford faithful will be keen to remind those upstairs that signing a 34-year-old Edwin van der Sar wasn't a bad idea back in 2005 to save the club from freefall following multiple attempts to nurse Peter Schmeichel's exit.

