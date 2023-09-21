Highlights Onana took responsibility for his mistake and apologized in a post-match interview, acknowledging that he let the team down.

The goalkeeper admitted that his start at Manchester United has not been good and that his performance against Bayern Munich was one of his worst games.

The team has had a difficult start to the season, with only six points from five matches in the Premier League and consecutive defeats to Arsenal and Brighton.

Andre Onana demanded that he did the post-match interview following Manchester United's 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich. The goalkeeper made a terrible mistake to allow Leroy Sane to open the scoring at the Allianz Arena as his difficult start to life at United continues.

Onana allowed Leroy Sane's speculative effort to squirm underneath his body to give Bayern the lead after 28 minutes. It was a moment that he and his side couldn't recover from. Within four minutes, the German side had doubled their lead through Serge Gnabry. United pulled a goal back through Rasmus Hojlund shortly after half time but it was 3-1 minutes later when Harry Kane converted from the penalty spot. The deficit was just a goal in the 88th minute when Casemiro pulled one back but Mathys Tel made it 4-2 in the 92nd minute. There was still time for another consolation for Casemiro but the 4-3 scoreline flattered Erik ten Hag's side.

According to Fabrizio Romana, Onana asked to conduct the post-match interview ith TNT Sport after the match to apologise for his mistake.

Andre Onana's post-match interview after Bayern mistake

He told TNT Sport: "It's difficult to lose this way as we started very good but after my mistake we lost control of the game. It's a difficult situation for us, and me, as I let the team down. The team was really good but it was because of me we didn't win this game. I'm happy for the work of the team but we have to move on - that is the life of a goalkeeper. We didn't win today because of me.

"Their first shot on target, I made a mistake, so the team went down because of that mistake. I have to learn, be strong and move on although it's not an easy situation. I'm happy with the comeback of the team, we were fighting until the end. I have a lot to prove. My start in Manchester has not been good or how I want. The way I played today was one of my worst games.

"It's difficult as we are a big club who wants to win everything. It was a good opportunity to bounce back after the situation we are facing - it's a tough time, we have to be together and continue to work hard."

What did Ten Hag say about Onana?

His manager, Ten Hag, admitted that it was 'good' that Onana owned his mistake but it's the team's responsibility to respond.

"It's good he's doing that [owning the mistake] but it's about the team. Mistakes can be made but you need to bounce back as a team. When you score three goals and one player makes a mistake, it's gone. We have to believe we can bounce back, tonight we showed it. You have to stay in the game and keep going despite mistakes.

"For the first 25 minutes, we were better than Munich. Then, that goal was so easy. It's not only Andre, if you see how easy Sane is coming through and that ahs to do with determination. You don't let players so easily through. That's the point we have to cross the line as undefeatable and as a team to win games because it started there."

Man Utd's start to the season

Manchester United's results this season Wolves - Premier League (H) 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League (A) 0-2 Nottingham Forest - Premier League (H) 3-2 Arsenal - Premier League (A) 1-3 Brighton - Premier League (H) 1-3 Bayern Munich - Champions League (A) 3-4

United haven't made a great start to the 2023/24 campaign. They have just six points from their opening five matches in the Premier League. They started their season with an unconvincing win at home to Wolves where the visitors were denied a penalty that should have been awarded. They were then beaten by Tottenham in their second game, with the north London side winning 2-0. In their third match, they found themselves 2-0 down at home to Nottingham Forest inside five minutes but rallied to win 3-2 thanks to Forest going down to 10 men. But they've now suffered back-to-back defeats. They were beaten by Arsenal 3-1 before the international break with the Gunners scoring two late goals through Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus. They lost 3-1 at home to Brighton at the weekend and have now kicked off their Champions League campaign with a loss at Bayern Munich.

On Saturday evening, they face a trip to Burnley before back-to-back matches at home to Crystal Palace in the League Cup and the Premier League.