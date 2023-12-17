Highlights Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana voiced his determination to rediscover his best form ahead of the Red Devils' match against Liverpool.

Manchester United's first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana, who the club signed for £47.2 million in the summer months, has delivered a defiant message to the fans ahead of their all-important match-up against Liverpool in the Premier League, known as one of the fiercest rivalries in English football. The shot-stopper described his determination to get back to his best in an interview with Sky Sports, as he highlighted his fighting mentality.

The Cameroon international has come under mass scrutiny since arriving at Old Trafford for a catalogue of errors, most notably in the Champions League, with him cutting a distraught figure after his porous display against Turkish Süper Lig outfit Galatasaray at the end of November. Admittedly, the 27-year-old has often shown glimpses of his brilliance. As always, however, it has been his myriad unforced errors and poor shot-stopping that have caught the attention of headlines, fans and pundits alike.

Onana and United’s biggest test of the season against table-topping Liverpool is fast approaching on Sunday, and with them hoping to avoid another 7-0 thrashing which was dealt to them last term, the man between the sticks spoke to Sky Sports and offered a sign of his positivity about his career move and how United intend to turn things around amid noise of the club being in a crisis.

Onana displays elite mentality

The former Inter Milan stopper: ‘We have to fight’

All eyes will be on Onana heading into the fixture. With the likes of Mohamed Salah understanding that he has endured a tricky start to life in Greater Manchester, the ‘shoot on sight’ philosophy could be in full swing as Jürgen Klopp’s high-flying outfit welcome a beleaguering United to Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Having already conceded 21 goals in 16 Premier League outings, the pressure on Onana’s shoulders to stand tall and firm in the United goalmouth will be imperative to United snatching a shock win. But, in his tell-all interview, it seems as if Onana is capable of taking on the challenge.

“Last season because people only remember the best goalkeeper in the Champions League last season but the first half of the season, I was on the bench. Everybody forgets this already, you know? Now, we are not facing a good moment. I hope things will change as soon possible, but the critics are good because at the end of the day, you have to deal with that and it’s the price to pay when you are United goalie. "It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world so when things are not going good, they have to shoot on you. I’m ready for that, you know. I wish we can turn this situation around right now but maybe it will take time. We don’t know, we have to fight."

Onana, 27, was a key figure in the Inter Milan side who reached the final of the Champions League in 2023, albeit losing 1-0 to Manchester City at the final hurdle. When quizzed whether he still felt like that same goalkeeper who produced a wonderful performance at the pinnacle of club football, the former Ajax stopper answered emphatically.

“Listen, you want to tell me in six months the best goalkeeper in the Champions League last season can become the worst in the world? Nah. As I said in the beginning, everything is temporary. I know it’ll be alright. If not today, it will be tomorrow. If not tomorrow, the day after tomorrow.”

Andre Onana - Senior Career Statistics Club Games Yellow Cards Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Ajax 214 18 192 85 Inter Milan 41 4 36 19 Manchester United (as of 17/12/23) 24 3 39 7 All statistics per Transfermarkt

Onana adamant that he will turn his fortunes around

The goalkeeper retains the backing of United's coaching staff

While Onana has endured such a poor start to tackling the thrills and spills of English football, journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT in an interview that his position as Erik ten Hag's first fiddle goalkeeper is 'not under threat', with him retaining the private backing of the coaching staff and the club's higher-ups. In response, he has issued a powerful message to fans of an Old Trafford perusasion: one day, United will be back at the top.

The ambition of the 13-time Premier League champions is to continue enriching their silverware cabinet. Onana has admitted that he is currently 'not happy' with his performances, but feels he could have a big part to play and promises that United will 'become the best again'.