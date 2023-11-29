Highlights Onana's mistake cost Manchester United crucial points in the Champions League game against Galatasaray.

The goalkeeper's continued errors have been a source of concern since he replaced De Gea in 2023.

Onana's failure to collect a simple ball allowed Ziyech to score an unexpected goal, giving Galatasaray momentum.

Andre Onana produced an absolute howler during Manchester United's must win Champions League game against Galatasaray.

The Cameroonian international has been under massive scrutiny since replacing David De Gea at Old Trafford in 2023. He has made several high profile errors that have cost Erik Ten Hag's men vital points in both the Premier League and in Europe. This trend continued on Wednesday night, after he gifted Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech the most unlikely of goals.

With United holding a comfortable two-goal lead, the Turkish side were awarded a free kick on the right-hand side. Having already wrong-footed Onana with an earlier set piece, Ziyech stepped up and delivered the ball into a dangerous area. The cross-come-shot managed to avoid all the men in an orange and red strip, and it seemed as though it would be easy for the United number 24 to collect.

Instead, the goalkeeper had a horror show, letting the ball spring off him and spin behind him as it trickled into the back of the net.

This became the springboard for Galatasaray to find their way back into the game, with an equalizer coming shortly after.

More to follow.