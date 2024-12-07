Ruben Amorim was handed his second straight defeat as Manchester United manager when the Red Devils were beaten 3-2 by Nottingham Forest on Saturday evening. The two sides faced off at Old Trafford in a Premier League clash and it was the visitors who came away with all three points. An early goal from Nikola Milenkovic was cancelled out by a Rasmus Hojlund strike, before Nuno Espirito Santo's side rocked United with two early goals in the second half.

A fine Bruno Fernandes strike proved to be nothing but a consolation prize as Amorim's team were defeated. It was a rough evening for the majority of the Red Devils' squad. Lisandro Martinez certainly earned a few pelters, but he wasn't the only one to stand out for all the wrong reasons. Footage of Andre Onana in injury time has gone viral and it's not pretty.

Onana's Antics in Injury Time Have Caused a Stir

It's left the goalkeeper looking a little silly

All in all, it was a really poor evening for Onana. The goalkeeper had a nightmare in between the sticks and was largely at fault for Forest's second goal of the game. His SofaScore rating of 5.1 was by far the lowest of anyone involved in the match and it wasn't just his performance in goal that caused issues.

United were trailing the game by one goal in injury time and they were awarded a free-kick just inside their own half. It presented the perfect opportunity for the team to pile into the Forest penalty area and for Onana to fire the ball into the mix in search of a goal. Usually in a situation like this, there would be some urgency to get the ball in quickly with time running out.

Not with Onana, though, who tried to steal a few inches by throwing the ball forward and across the halfway line to edge a little closer with his free-kick. The officials were having none of it, though, and forced him to take it back to the original spot. After a lot of messing about, the former Ajax man actually wasted vital seconds in the game and United fans weren't happy about that. One even admitted he wanted to hit his television after watching the incident, saying: "I was about to punch the TV screen."

It wasn't a good look for Onana and was the icing on the cake of a very rough evening in general for the star.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore and accurate as of 07/12/2024